3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
Parma Christmas Parade: Road closures to look out for
The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.
Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)
BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
GE at NELA Park continues 98-year tradition of annual holiday lighting display (photo gallery)
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the 98th consecutive year, GE in East Cleveland at NELA Park lit up the night with its holiday light display. This year’s theme, “Holiday Delighter,” uses more than a half million LED lights. “For some people Black Friday signals the the start...
Take a holiday stroll through Strongsville’s Winter Wonderland: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville community enthusiastically welcomed the holiday season with the Winter Wonderland Lighting Celebration Nov. 20, and the fun continues on the Commons through Jan. 1. All are invited to take a walk through the Commons to see the decorations and lights. Holiday music is playing every...
What flags can be flown in Medina's City Square?
In Medina, there’s proposed legislation in the works to better understand what flags can be flown on city property. It comes after some confusion occurred back in June.
Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith
Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
New Lake T Apparel shop celebrates Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
A new shop celebrating all things Avon Lake is opening this week (2 p.m. Dec. 7) at 150 Lear Road (white house). Lake T Apparel, owned and operated by Avon Lake resident Chris Kreitzer, sells clothing, apparel and other items celebrating familiar elements of local life in the community. Kreitzer’s...
During a horrific week after the death of our brother firefighter, Johnny Tetrick, your support was everything: The firefighters of Cleveland Fire Station 22
CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
Lake Metroparks cancels Country Lights Drive-thru event on Sat. due to no power
The Lake Metroparks has canceled the Country Lights Drive-thru event on Saturday night due to a power outage, according to a Facebook post from the Metroparks.
Rocky River’s Radiant Bride shop expanding and moving across the street
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 2016, Ellen McFadden opened a small bridal boutique at 19620 Detroit Road in Rocky River. Since then, she has had great success, due to “good word of mouth and a rise in market demand for a certain Radiant Bride treasure: designer wedding dresses,” says her husband, Scott McFadden.
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
Crews battle flames in Bay Village house fire
Fire crews battled flames in a Bay Village home just after midnight on Friday.
Last chance: Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes. A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of a mailbox in Chardon with large holes in the bottom of it. Recently, another viewer also sent a tip...
15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH
Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
Demolition contractor called to raze building at old mill complex in Kent, fire extinguishing continues, fire officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A demolition contractor has been called to raze a building at the former Williams Brothers/Star of the West Mill complex in Kent after a fire ravaged it Friday morning. Fire crews are still trying to extinguish the fire as of Saturday afternoon, according to a news release...
Metropark officers assist in search for distraught mystery woman, two kids: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Personal welfare, attempt to locate: Chagrin River Road. A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 23 that she had been speaking at Jackson Field to a woman in a light green Honda CRV who was crying, ranting and rambling with two young children around ages 6 and 8 in the car. They then took off toward Lander Road and possibly the Orange Police Department when the caller stepped away.
Woman falls into flower box in front of coffee shop: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
A woman stepped into the boxed-in landscaping in front of Starbucks at 8:17 a.m. Nov. 18, causing her to fall. She injured her knee, shoulder and face. EMS transported her to the hospital for treatment. Assault: West Street. Police were called to the scene of a reported assault at 9:11...
Holiday beers to sip in December: We tried 12 with varying spices
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We decided to sip only holiday beers for this month’s review. They come from across the country. The style is popular in Northeast Ohio, of course, but it varies elsewhere. We sipped 12 beers from different breweries. We’ll list them by state. All are Christmas...
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
