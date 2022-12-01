ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)

BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith

Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
During a horrific week after the death of our brother firefighter, Johnny Tetrick, your support was everything: The firefighters of Cleveland Fire Station 22

CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes. A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of a mailbox in Chardon with large holes in the bottom of it. Recently, another viewer also sent a tip...
15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH

Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
Metropark officers assist in search for distraught mystery woman, two kids: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Personal welfare, attempt to locate: Chagrin River Road. A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 23 that she had been speaking at Jackson Field to a woman in a light green Honda CRV who was crying, ranting and rambling with two young children around ages 6 and 8 in the car. They then took off toward Lander Road and possibly the Orange Police Department when the caller stepped away.
