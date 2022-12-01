Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes
The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes.
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
New Lake T Apparel shop celebrates Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
A new shop celebrating all things Avon Lake is opening this week (2 p.m. Dec. 7) at 150 Lear Road (white house). Lake T Apparel, owned and operated by Avon Lake resident Chris Kreitzer, sells clothing, apparel and other items celebrating familiar elements of local life in the community. Kreitzer’s...
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
Holiday beers to sip in December: We tried 12 with varying spices
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We decided to sip only holiday beers for this month’s review. They come from across the country. The style is popular in Northeast Ohio, of course, but it varies elsewhere. We sipped 12 beers from different breweries. We’ll list them by state. All are Christmas...
Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Beachwood Councilman Burkons files claim against city for release of anonymous emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Councilman Mike Burkons has filed a claim against Beachwood in Ohio Court of Claims because the city denied his public records request seeking anonymous emails that were critical of police department leadership. The emails led City Council, on Nov. 21, to pass legislation to hire the...
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
South Euclid Lyndhurst School news: STEM grant received; students write patriotic essays; musical creativity in Columbus
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent news from the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District, as gathered by the district. SEL Schools Wins 2022-2023 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District was recently awarded a $15,000 classroom grant to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering...
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
