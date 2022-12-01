ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge

I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops

An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid Lyndhurst School news: STEM grant received; students write patriotic essays; musical creativity in Columbus

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent news from the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District, as gathered by the district. SEL Schools Wins 2022-2023 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District was recently awarded a $15,000 classroom grant to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

