whvoradio.com
Man Wanted For Robbery In Custody
whvoradio.com
Man Stopped For Careless Driving Found To Have Several Active Warrants
A man stopped for careless driving Saturday night was found to have several active warrants including one involving a stolen vehicle that was found on fire. Hopkinsville Police say 34-year-old Andraous Moore was stopped after he was seen speeding and cutting off vehicles on Fort Campbell Boulevard. During the stop,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County
A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
whopam.com
Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft
An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges
CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
whvoradio.com
Explosive Destroyed, Roadway Reopened In Cadiz
Authorities have reopened South Road in downtown Cadiz after the bomb squad has safely destroyed an explosive found Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that was a military explosive was removed.
WSMV
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Marshall County man located
The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
actionnews5.com
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
whopam.com
Man injured in accident at Parkway-I 24 interchange
A man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday night at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Spencer Turner says the man was attempting to merge from the Parkway onto I-24 East about 5:15 p.m. when he lost control on the ramp, went off the roadway and overturned after striking a ravine.
