Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Man Wanted For Robbery In Custody

A man wanted in connection to a robbery at Jersey Mike’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville has been located Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say Saturday afternoon 53-year-old Anthony McCoggle entered the restaurant and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. He then fled the area on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Stopped For Careless Driving Found To Have Several Active Warrants

A man stopped for careless driving Saturday night was found to have several active warrants including one involving a stolen vehicle that was found on fire. Hopkinsville Police say 34-year-old Andraous Moore was stopped after he was seen speeding and cutting off vehicles on Fort Campbell Boulevard. During the stop,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

whvoradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County

A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft

An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges

CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident

A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Explosive Destroyed, Roadway Reopened In Cadiz

Authorities have reopened South Road in downtown Cadiz after the bomb squad has safely destroyed an explosive found Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that was a military explosive was removed.
CADIZ, KY
WSMV

Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Marshall County man located

The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court

Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wkdzradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A man was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when he lost control of his truck and hit an embankment causing the truck to overturn several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

