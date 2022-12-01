ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, OH

The stage is set: Bloom-Carroll gears up for state final showdown against Canfield

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
CARROLL – The journey to Canton began almost 11 months to the day for the Bloom-Carroll football team as they prepare to play in the biggest game in school history.

The Bulldogs began winter workouts on Jan. 3, with hopes and dreams of reaching the state championship game. After two heartbreaking defeats in 2020 and 2021 in the Division IV state semifinals, Bloom-Carroll, led by first-year head coach Jeremy McKinney, was able to get over the hump this season.

After an opening season loss, the Bulldogs have reeled off 14 consecutive victories, including knocking off some big-time playoff opponents, and now find themselves playing in their first-ever state title game.

Bloom-Carroll (14-1) will take on Canfield (13-1) in the Division III state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“This is something we have all dreamed of since we were little and started playing football,” Bloom-Carroll senior Kale Kraner said. “It’s exciting and we are thrilled to be here, but we have some business to take care of so we can’t get too hyped up. We just have to go play like we have all season and do what we do.”

Bloom-Carroll advanced to the state tournament with a dominating 35-12 win over Tipp City Tippecanoe. This will be the Bulldogs’ 10th appearance in the playoffs, including each of the last seven years.

Canfield advanced to the state title game with a 38-21 win over Holy Name. The Cardinals are making their second state final appearance and are seeking their first-ever state title. The only other time the Cardinals reached the state title game was in 2005 when they fell 31-29 against Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II championship game.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Bulldogs will head into the game with a lot of confidence on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Bloom-Carroll will rely on its run game behind its massive offensive line consisting of Dylan Chittum (6-4, 265), Jaden Ball (6-4, 280), Zane Gogolin (6-0, 330), Will Green (6-10, 305), Grant Dolan (6-3, 250) and Wyatt Huston (5-10, 265).

The Bulldogs rushed for 438 yards in their state semifinal win, with junior Dylan Armentrout leading the way with 250 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries. Andrew Marshall added 140 yards on 19 carries and Chase Plantz had two rushing touchdowns.

On the season, Bloom-Carroll has rushed for 4,231 yards, an average of 282.1 rushing yards per game, and the Bulldogs have 60 rushing touchdowns. Armentrout leads the way with 2,115 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns, Marshall has rushed for 1,085 yards and 14 scores and Plantz leads the team with 19 touchdowns.

If the Bulldogs have to throw it, sophomore quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong has proved to be more than capable as he has completed 89 of 130 passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, The Bulldogs are giving up an average of only 70 yards rushing per game and 190.5 total yards a game and they have forced 33 turnovers, including 15 in their five playoff games.

The defense is led by their three linebackers with Marshall leading the way with 194 tackles, including 119 solos, 33 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions. Plantz has 88 tackles and eight tackles for loss and Collin Willet has recorded 73 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

The Bulldogs’ secondary is outstanding, led by Jett Jones, who has six interceptions. Jayse Rockwood has five picks, Armentrout has three and Brodyn Bishop and Carter Cornelius both have two interceptions.

The Cardinals are led by their senior quarterback Broc Lowry, who has signed to play at Indiana. In their state semifinal win, Lowry was a one-man wrecking crew as he rushed for 215 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns on runs of 50, 24, 1 and 75 yards and he completed 12 of 15 passes for 106 yards.

“They are going to crowd the line of scrimmage like most teams do against us, so we have to make sure, schematically, that we execute at a high level," McKinney said. "We have to be able to continue to run the ball because when we are executing at a high level in the run game, it eliminates their offensive possessions and that bodes well for us.

“Defensively, we have to contain their quarterback. We have to limit their big plays and we have to tackle well. When the ball is in the quarterback’s hands, we have to rally to the football and get him on the ground. We don’t want to give up big chunk plays and want to make them earn their yards.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

