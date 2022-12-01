ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman has a calendar packed full of holly and jolly Christmas events throughout the county this weekend and into next week.

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • Senior Night at Sportsman Lake

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Seniors 60 and older get in free at the 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display.

Friday, Dec. 2

  • Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

6-10 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Busy Bee Café at 6 p.m. and travel along First Avenue to Depot Park, led by the inaugural Grand Marshal Perry Warren. Following, pictures with Santa Claus will be available along with children’s activities and the lighting of the 42-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Saturday, Dec. 3

  • Berlin Volunteer Fire Department 2 nd Annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa

7-10 a.m.

With the success of last year’s breakfast that provided Christmas for 40 children in the community, the Pancake Breakfast with Santa will return to the Berlin Community Center. The breakfast is donation based and no one will be turned away. Funds raised will go toward providing Christmas gifts to families in need.

  • VFW Post 2214 Breakfast with Santa

8-10 a.m.

Eat breakfast and visit with Santa at Cullman Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2214. RSVP by calling 256-347-4277 or by emailing regina.kimbrell78@gmail.com .

  • 33 rd Annual Cullman County Christmas Parade

Noon

Organized by the Hanceville Civitan Club, the parade will follow its traditional route along U.S. Highway 31 beginning at Wallace State Community College and heading south. The rain-or-shine event’s theme is “God’s Gift of Salvation- Jesus.”

  • Ice Cream with Santa at Seven Daughters Scoops

2-4 p.m.

Enjoy a free scoop of ice cream with any new toy donation and spend time with Santa Claus.

  • Monograms Plus Bingo in the Streets

4 p.m.

An afternoon of bingo, ugly Christmas sweaters and charitable giving will be held in the Warehouse District. Tickets are $50 each and include five bingo cards, hot cocoa and soup. Extra cards and door prize chances are available with new, unopened gifts for children up to age 18 or for purchase. Proceeds benefit The Link of Cullman County and Curt’s Closet. Tickets are available at www.monogramsplusonline.com .

  • Holly Pond Christmas Celebration

5-8 p.m.

Holly Pond Mayor Carla Hart will light the Christmas Tree in Governors Park behind town hall at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of memorial and honorary luminaries by the Holly Pond Middle School Junior Civitans at 6. The Holly Pond High School band and Elementary School chorus will provide holiday music. Santa will be in attendance to greet children.

Sunday, Dec. 4

  • Share Club of Cullman 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes

1-5 p.m.

Benefiting Curt’s Closet, Hospice of Cullman County and Good Samaritan Health Clinic, the tour will visit the homes of Jimmy and Jackie Walker, BJ and Savannah Wood, Jimmy Drake and Kurt and Megan Apel. Tickets are $20 each and available at J. Drake Salon, Three Pears, Cullman Cabinet or from any Share Club member. Online tickets are at

www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-christmas-tour-of-homes-tickets-430987704827

  • Trident Marina Inaugural Christmas Celebration

2-6 p.m.

Santa will arrive by boat at 2 p.m. and will be available for photos. Hot chocolate and hors d’oeuvres will be available at The Grille at Trident Marina. Hayrides, a tree lighting, rock-n-roll bingo and an ugly Christmas sweater contest will be held. Donations of gift cards, toys, cash and new or gently used coats in all sizes are welcome for those less fortunate in the area.

Monday, Dec. 5

  • Cullman Community Band Christmas Concert

7 p.m.

The Cullman Community Band returns for its annual Christmas concert at the Cullman High School auditorium. Admission is free.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

  • Cullman Women Sing Presents: Sing Noel

7 p.m.

The women’s ensemble will present its holiday concert at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Cullman. Admission is free and donations are welcomed.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

  • Cullman Christkindlmarkt

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

This German Christmas tradition will be one for the whole family to enjoy year after year. You will find hand-made gifts, activities for the kids, food and drink, and of course SANTA! Don’t miss all the feels of Christmas at this year’s Cullman Christkindlmarkt at the Festhalle downtown.

Saturday, Dec. 10

  • Good Hope Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park

2-5 p.m.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Good Hope High School and ends at Good Hope Municipal Park for Christmas in the Park from 3-5 p.m. with food, activities and Santa.

Ongoing

  • 4th Annual Christmas at the Grotto
  • Dec. 1,2,3 – 5-9 p.m.
  • Dec. 9,10 – 5-9 p.m. (wagon rides)
  • Dec. 11, 15 – 5-9 p.m.
  • Dec. 16,17 – 5-9 p.m. (wagon rides)
  • Dec. 19,20,21,22 – 5-9 p.m.
  • Dec 23. – 5-9 p.m. (wagon rides)
  • Dec 26. – 5-9 p.m.

Admission:

  • Adults – $10
  • Seniors – $8
  • Military/Veterans/First responders – $7
  • Teens (13-17) – $8
  • Children (5-12) – $7
  • Children younger than 4 – free
  • Wagon rides on Dec. 9,10,16,17,23 – $10
  • Kids’ rides on Dec. 9,10,16,17,23 – $5

The Ave Maria Grotto is located at 1600 St. Bernard Dr. in Cullman.

  • 20th Annual Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Display

5-9 p.m.

Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-23, 26-30

Over a million lights twinkle along the winter wonderland with the Christmas train, snow machine, carriage rides, photo booth and hot chocolate for $10 per vehicle.

