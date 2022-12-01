Many people from music superstars to past presidents are mourning the death of Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. Sheryl Crow, the Drive-By-Truckers, and former President Bill Clinton are among the many who took to social media to express their remorse over McVie, who passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at the age of 79 following a short illness. Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement from their official Twitter account with glowing remarks about their bandmate, remembering her as someone who was equally talented and beloved by those that knew her.

3 DAYS AGO