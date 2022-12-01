Read full article on original website
Christine McVie Wrote This Popular Fleetwood Mac Song About Her Affair
Christine McVie wrote a popular Fleetwood Mac song about the affair she had while married to the band's bass guitarist, John McVie.
Christine McVie ‘Always’ Wanted Lindsey Buckingham ‘Back’ in Fleetwood Mac
Before her death on Nov. 30, 2022, Christine McVie shared that she 'always' wanted guitarist Lindsey Buckingham to return to Fleetwood Mac.
Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show
The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect of Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
Christine McVie Said Her ‘Best,’ Most ‘Beautiful’ Fleetwood Mac Era Was Also Her Most Chaotic
Christine McVie once revealed her favorite era with Fleetwood Mac. She loved her time with the band, but liked their most chaotic period best.
EW.com
Stevie Nicks pays tribute to late bandmate Christine McVie: 'My best friend in the whole world'
Stevie Nicks is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79. Nicks, 74, posted a handwritten note on social media, honoring her friend and musical collaborator of several decades. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn't even know she was ill… until late Saturday night."
Christine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79
Christine McVie, the honey-voiced singer, songwriter and keyboard player of the massively popular Fleetwood Mac, died today following a short illness. She was 79. Sharing both vocal duties and hit-writing with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham during the band’s 1970s and ’80s heyday, McVie carved out a niche for herself with such songs as “Don’t Stop,” “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.” Related Story Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos Related Story Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85 Related Story Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans Her death was announced by her family and...
Lindsey Buckingham Pays Tribute to “Soul Mate” Christine McVie
With the news of the legendary Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie’s passing earlier this week, the outpouring from family and friends has continued in the subsequent days. Recently, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks wrote that McVie was her “best friend.” Now, another member of the rock band has shared his thoughts. Fleetwood Mac’s guitarist Lindsey Buckingham hand-wrote a tribute letter to the fallen artist via his Instagram page, calling McVie his “soul mate.”
Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, and More Respond to Christine McVie’s Death: “We Cherished Christine Deeply”
Many people from music superstars to past presidents are mourning the death of Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. Sheryl Crow, the Drive-By-Truckers, and former President Bill Clinton are among the many who took to social media to express their remorse over McVie, who passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at the age of 79 following a short illness. Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement from their official Twitter account with glowing remarks about their bandmate, remembering her as someone who was equally talented and beloved by those that knew her.
Stevie Nicks Shares Heartbreaking Tribute for Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie
Stevie Nicks headed over to Instagram and posted a really heartbreaking tribute to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie. The world lost the talented, gifted McVie on Wednesday at 79 years old. Nicks wrote that Mcvie was “her best friend in her whole world since the first day of 1975.” She also wrote, “I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London, but we were told to wait,” Deadline reports.
The rock world reacts to the death of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Tributes to Christine McVie have come from Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Bill Clinton, Ann Wilson, Carole King and many more
