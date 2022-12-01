Read full article on original website
BBC
World Aids Day: Brighton hospital tests thousands of A&E patients for HIV
More than 18,500 people have been screened for HIV by a Sussex hospital after it started testing all patients attending A&E in April. The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton said one person has been diagnosed with the disease under the scheme and is receiving treatment. The hospital gave details...
wealthinsidermag.com
: ‘No one is dying from COVID anymore, but we might die because of the zero-COVID policy.’ Protests expand in China over lockdowns.
A fire that killed at least 10 people on Thursday in northwestern China’s Urumqi city has led to a new round of protests online and offline, as many expressed anger around the country’s zero-COVID policy. The fire broke out in a high-rise building and took about three hours...
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Fauci says the U.S. is ‘certainly’ still facing a COVID pandemic: ‘I don’t want to see anyone suffer and die’
“The idea that forget it, this is over—it isn’t,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said.
Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment
An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
BBC
Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe
Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
BBC
Ukraine war: G7 and allies approve cap on price of Russian oil
The G7 group and its allies have officially approved a cap on the price of Russian oil. In a joint statement, the G7 and Australia said the price cap would come into force on 5 December or "very soon thereafter". It comes after the European Union agreed on the price...
Gizmodo
An Experimental HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Early Human Trial
An experimental HIV vaccine appears to have passed its first test in humans. In a newly released study, the vaccine candidate produced the sort of immune response that scientists had been hoping for in 97% of recipients. Importantly, the vaccine also seemed to be safe and well-tolerated. The vaccine candidate...
HIV vaccine candidate induces immune response in early clinical trial: 'An important step forward'
An experimental HIV vaccine has been found to induce broadly neutralizing antibody precursors among a small group of volunteers in a Phase 1 study. The findings suggest that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine, given eight weeks apart, can elicit immune responses against the human immunodeficiency virus.
Futurism
Scientists Hopeful About Promising Results From HIV Vaccine
An experimental two-dose HIV vaccine developed by an international team of researchers has the scientific community hopeful after it was found to generate antibodies against the deadly virus in 35 out of 36 patients, as detailed in a new paper published in the journal Science — and without any serious side effect.
More than 800 undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis cases found with routine A&E testing
More than 800 people living with undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis have been identified in just six months following the rollout of routine testing in A&E, according to NHS England.The health service introduced opt-out HIV screening in April to 33 hospital departments as part of efforts to become the first country in the world to stop new cases of the virus before 2030.Latest data suggests there have been 834 newly identified cases of people living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C found between April and September following its launch.NHS England said 153 people who were previously diagnosed but were not...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
World
HIV/AIDS continues to be a health emergency in Latin America
HIV/AIDS infections continue to be a health emergency. On this World AIDS Day, The World's Marco Werman spoke with Dr. Ruben Mayorga about the factors behind this ongoing health emergency in the region and what can be done to stop it. Every week, more than 2 million listeners tune into...
Healthline
Connected by HIV: Individual, but Shared Experiences
Connected by [Condition] is a Healthline feature that asks different people living with a chronic condition the same set of five questions to find out how their experiences might overlap — and how they might differ. The purpose is to find out how much connection might be shared between people living with the same condition.
BBC
China protests: The young people powering the demonstrations
In China last weekend, a new generation emerged; many taking part in their first ever public protest. On the streets they demanded a release from a zero-Covid policy that has been in force for nearly three years. In Shanghai, protesters had been quiet at first. They had gathered to pay...
On World AIDS Day, White House Announces Plan to End Epidemic by 2030
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States will renew its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, with new funding and a five-year strategy, the White House said Thursday. The Biden administration announced its ambitious plans on World AIDS Day. Among the plan's components are requesting...
India on track for record $100 billion in remittances, says World Bank
India is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances in 2022, according to a World Bank report on Wednesday. This will be the first time a country will reach that milestone figure, the report added.
BBC
West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force
Israeli troops had entered the village warning of plans to demolish a Palestinian home. Footage shows a group of men and teenagers throwing rocks - then pulling back - as two shots ring out. Raed al-Naasan runs around a corner and collapses, blood seeping into his top, fatally wounded. He...
