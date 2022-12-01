Read full article on original website
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
‘“Sr.”’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Takes a Loving Look at His Offbeat Father
Everyone knows about Robert Downey Jr., the talented, stylish, Oscar-nominated actor whose winding career found its footing firmly in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. The success of that film would ultimately launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is—now over 30 films later—still thriving. Since first donning the Iron Man suit and iconic Tony Stark goatee, Junior has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world as well as Forbes’ highest-paid actor. But what about Robert Downey Sr.? That’s the question at the beating heart of “Sr.”, a documentary examining the life and work of the counter-cultural censor-averse artist that is just as tender and irreverent as the man himself.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Looks Like The Battle Over Anne Heche’s Estate Has Finally Been Settled
Anne Heche's sudden passing came without an updated will.
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
How the MCU's Phase 4 Explores Themes of Loss and Grief
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly Marvel's biggest phase yet, but it's also quite possibly the most controversial. In the past few years, we've seen some of the highest highs to come out of the MCU and some of its lowest lows, the latter of which being particularly amplified by this being the first phase of movies to directly follow Avengers: Endgame (2019). With one of the biggest cinematic conclusions of all time, of course, a higher standard was bound to be applied to the films that follow, and one of the biggest widespread criticisms of Phase 4 is the apparent lack of an overarching plan to rival the previous saga's quest for the Infinity Stones. It's fair to say that the Multiverse saga has yet to bring its next overarching plot to fruition (though the arrival of Kang the Conqueror is just around the corner), but the more standalone stories certainly have a major thematic component in common: grief.
'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”
From 'Black Panther' to 'The Incredibles 2': The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time
The evergrowing popularity surrounding superheroes has only grown over the last decade. The countless movies, TV shows, games, and comics have only assisted in skyrocketing the genre to where it is today. Franchises like Marvel, DC, and Disney have some of the most well-known, loveable characters, storylines, plots, scenes, and movies/series within the genre. And there's no denying that they are a big part of why superheroes are now a commonly liked thing.
How to Watch 'The Eternal Daughter' Starring Tilda Swinton: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Eternal Daughter is an upcoming gothic mystery created by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir). The movie centers on a mother-and-daughter duo as they check into a beautiful but rather spooky-looking hotel where the mother used to live as a child. It's not long, of course, before things begin to go bump in the night and long-buried family secrets are uncovered. Interestingly, Tilda Swinton will play both lead roles: the middle-aged daughter, and the elderly mother with a deep connection to the house-turned-hotel.
Why Little-Known Film 'Jeanne Dielman' is Sight & Sound's Top Movie of All Time
As cinema geeks waited for Sight & Sound to release the latest iteration of its Greatest Films of All Time list, they warmed themselves up for the inevitable Twitter arguments by pregaming a little. What movie would take the top spot this time? Would it be Vertigo again? Would Citizen Kane take back the throne? Maybe a newer film would swoop in and surprise everyone, like Mulholland Drive or In the Mood for Love. They discussed various possibilities, taking into account recent efforts to ensure diversity in the voting body, as well as how the landscape of film criticism has changed since the last poll in 2012.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
What Is the Difference Between Kang and He Who Remains? ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ Director Explains
More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.
'Willow' Matures the Franchise Without Needing to Be Dark and Gritty Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow. It's no secret that fantasy TV has taken off in the last few years. Series like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, The Witcher, and Wheel of Time have all tried to capitalize on the Game of Thrones audience since its ending. And many of them have become popular in their own rights. The increased audience for high-fantasy shows has breathed new life into old stories. The new Disney+ show, Willow, is one of them. Willow is Disney's first attempt at bringing in this audience. The story serves as a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, which follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), the Nelwyn farmer turned hero, as he attempts to save the baby Elora Danan, the child of a prophecy who is destined to bring about the downfall of the evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow finds allies in the warrior princess Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer).
How to Watch 'George and Tammy' Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain gave us a glimpse of her singing abilities in The Eyes of Tammy Faye but she will now get to place her voice front and center alongside that of her costar Michael Shannon in George and Tammy. The limited series follows the tumultuous marriage between country music duo Tammy Wynette and George Jones, featuring their struggles with fame, alcoholism, and alleged abuse. Created by Abe Sylvia, the show is an adaptation of the book entitled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, which was written by the couple's only child Georgette Jones. Given that the series is now about to come out, here is a guide to all the information you need to know to binge and sing along to their memorable hits.
New 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Trailer Reveals Scott McCall and Allison Argent's Reunion
Brazil is kicking off the holiday season with the world’s biggest pop culture convention this weekend and we’ve got the scoop on all the latest trailers, posters, and revelations coming out of CCXP 2022. Celebrations in Saō Paulo are in full swing and from Warner Bros to Disney, all the major studios are bringing their best and brightest to get us ready for 2023 movies and shows on the horizon. Paramount+ has taken to CCXP to showcase the long-awaited Teen Wolf movie.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Steve Toussaint Teases Lord Corlys' Desire for Revenge
House of the Dragon star, Steve Toussaint, provided fans a glimpse into Lord Corlys' mindset as the show heads into Season 2. In a recent interview with Extra, Toussaint opened up about Corlys' true feelings toward Rhaenyra, who he’s most excited to see at the upcoming Game of Thrones fan convention, and what to expect in Season 2 as the Hightowers face off with the Targaryens in an epic and bloody showdown.
'Shrinking': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Comedy
What Is the Release Date for Shrinking (and How Many Episodes Are There)?. Therapists in movies and television, much like doctors and other medical professionals, are often treated as narrative devices in stories rather than characters with their own thoughts, emotions, and desires. That's because that is exactly how many everyday people see their therapists or psychologists, as patients seek their advice and answers for whatever they may be troubled by. It's easy to forget that, outside their professional lives treating people with complex trauma and mental health issues, these medical professionals are also people too, and even they can have their own opinions and biases that they keep to themselves when treating a patient. This begs two questions that may come to mind to someone seeking therapy - what is this therapist really thinking and what if they said what they're really thinking?
Joey Batey on How Jaskier Connects 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' to Original Series
While most of the features that hosted panels at CCXP are slated for a 2023 debut, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is only weeks away from its release. The streamer released a full-length trailer during the event that brings back at least one fan-favorite character to our delight: Jaskier, played by Joey Batey was seen at the end of the new trailer. Entertainment Weekly released the first look at Jaskier, while the actor spoke about how his character acts as a “connective tissue” between the two series.
Where You've Seen the Cast of 'Wednesday' Before
Wednesday, a new show inspired by The Addams Family and from the mind of Tim Burton, is the most recent phenomenon to take over the streaming world. The series is based on the character Wednesday Addams, and is a coming-of-age, comedy-horror series. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, follows Wednesday Addams as she is expelled from her high school and is enrolled in Nevermore Academy.
'SNL': Keke Palmer and Bowen Yang Learn Confusing Facts About Hello Kitty
Did you know that Hello Kitty is not a cat? Seems weird then that she goes by Hello Kitty. In this week's Saturday Night Live with host Keke Palmer, she learned this the hard way as a new employee at the first ever Hello Kitty store in New York City. The sketch featured Palmer and Bowen Yang as part of the new employees at the store in the heart of Times Square and as they're learning about Hello Kitty's history, they get a shocker.
