Lakers leaning toward dealing Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn instead of Russell Westbrook

Just about everyone agrees the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade if they will have any hope of contending for the NBA championship this season.

After a very poor 2-10 start, they have shown definite signs of life by winning six of their last eight games. Their offense has been trending upward over the last few weeks, and Anthony Davis has been playing like his best self.

The conventional wisdom has been that Russell Westbrook would be the bait that would possibly bring L.A. its one or two missing pieces.

But now that Westbrook is playing well in his role off the bench, that thinking may have changed. Reportedly, the Lakers may instead opt to dangle Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley, another player on a veteran minimum contract and a future first-round draft pick.

Perhaps such a package could yield the Lakers' missing pieces

Although Nunn has played well at times, his playing time has been inconsistent, which has, perhaps, prevented him from getting into a good rhythm, especially considering he missed all of last season with a bone bruise in his knee.

Beverley, on the other hand, has been completely ineffective offensively and has shot under 30% this season, despite being a career 37.5% 3-point shooter.

The Lakers not only need more 3-point shooting, but they also need one or two bona fide 3-and-D players, particularly at the power forward position. While fans may balk at having to give up a future first-round pick along with Nunn and Beverley, it may be a reasonable price tag for a couple of players who would make the team extremely competitive.

It should be noted that Beverley, who makes $13 million this season, and Nunn, who will be paid $5.25 million this year, are on expiring contracts and could provide significant salary cap relief for another team.