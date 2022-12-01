ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers leaning toward dealing Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn instead of Russell Westbrook

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VA6H_0jThwMNm00

Just about everyone agrees the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade if they will have any hope of contending for the NBA championship this season.

After a very poor 2-10 start, they have shown definite signs of life by winning six of their last eight games. Their offense has been trending upward over the last few weeks, and Anthony Davis has been playing like his best self.

The conventional wisdom has been that Russell Westbrook would be the bait that would possibly bring L.A. its one or two missing pieces.

But now that Westbrook is playing well in his role off the bench, that thinking may have changed. Reportedly, the Lakers may instead opt to dangle Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley, another player on a veteran minimum contract and a future first-round draft pick.

Perhaps such a package could yield the Lakers' missing pieces

Although Nunn has played well at times, his playing time has been inconsistent, which has, perhaps, prevented him from getting into a good rhythm, especially considering he missed all of last season with a bone bruise in his knee.

Beverley, on the other hand, has been completely ineffective offensively and has shot under 30% this season, despite being a career 37.5% 3-point shooter.

The Lakers not only need more 3-point shooting, but they also need one or two bona fide 3-and-D players, particularly at the power forward position. While fans may balk at having to give up a future first-round pick along with Nunn and Beverley, it may be a reasonable price tag for a couple of players who would make the team extremely competitive.

It should be noted that Beverley, who makes $13 million this season, and Nunn, who will be paid $5.25 million this year, are on expiring contracts and could provide significant salary cap relief for another team.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy