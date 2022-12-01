2022-23 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports Preseason All-District 9 Boys’ Basketball Team Powered By Hunter’s Station Golf Club

Read full article on original website
Watch Live: Clarion-Limestone vs. North Clarion Brookville Girls Basketball Tip-Off To. Title Game
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion-Limestone takes on North Clarion in the title game of the Brookville Girls Tip-off Tournament. Chris Rossetti has the call of the game, which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
End of the Line: 30-point Fourth Quarter Not Enough for Port Allegany in PIAA 1A Semifinal Loss to Union (New Castle)
CLARION, Pa. – Despite scoring 30 fourth-quarter points, Port Allegany couldn’t dig itself out of a 22-point hole going to the final 12 minutes in a 46-36 loss to Union (New Castle) in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium. “Our guys never quit,” Port...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren Girls Basketball Tip-Off Tournament Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the varsity semifinals of the Warren Girls’ Tip-Off Tournament Friday. Varsity action is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a pair of interdistrict matchups, starting with District 10’s Maplewood and District 9’s Punxsutawney. That will be followed by the host team Warren taking on Keystone at approximately 8 p.m.
Watch Live: Maplewood vs. Punxsutawney Girls’ Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch as Maplewood and Punxsutawney square off in the Warren girls’ Tip-Off Tournament. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Dec. 3, 2022 D9/10 Boys’ Hoops: O-E Outlasts Bradford in Overtime; OC, Youngsville Among Tourney Winners
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Davey Schenfield knocked down a key 3-pointer to start overtime as Otto-Eldred outlasted Bradford, 62-56 in the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament championship game. Landon Francis scored 24 points and Austin Cousins had 18 points on six threes on his way to tournament MVP honors. Cousins...
Dec. 3, 2022 Small College Hoops: Porterfield Helps IUP Men to Victory; Lauer Leads Allegheny Women
• Shawndale Jones scored 22 points and Sharon High grad Ethan Porterfield 15 for IUP. • Jake Nelson and Ash Kemblehad 10 points each for Bloomsburg. • Hickory grad Peyton Mele scored 25 points to lead Westminster. • McDowell grad Jonah Bock had 17 points for Grove City. Allegheny 84,...
Dec. 3, 2022 D9/10 Girls’ Hoops: Lutz, North Clarion Win Brookville Tourney; Harmon, Huffman Power Redbank Valley
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Lauren Lutz controlled the paint finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Clarion to a 42-30 win over Clarion-Limestone in the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Championship game. Rewatch the game. Lutz earned the Tournament MVP while Madison McFarland also earned an all-tournament nod. She...
Listen Live to Port Allegany vs. Union-New Castle via Lawrence County Sportsnet
CLARION, Pa. – Listen live to the PIAA Class 1A semifinal football game between Port Allegany and Union-New Castle on the Lawrence County Sportsnet. The audio-only broadcast (video is available through the NFHS Network with a subscription – $11.99 per month) will start at 6:30 p.m. with LCS’s James Dotson, Tim Contineza, and Lee Mohn on the call from Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.
Dec. 2, 2022 D9/10 Boys Hoops: Peters Leads Karns City; Bennett Has Great Debut for DuBois; Warren Tops Brookville
FOXBURG, Pa. – Sophomore Shane Peters went off for a career-high 20 points to lead Karns City to a 76-39 win over Porterville Christian on the opening day of the A-C Valley Hoops for Heroes. Peters, who scored seven points as a freshman, scored 18 of his points in...
Dec. 2, 2022 D9/10 Girls’ Hoops: North Clarion, C-L Advance in Brookville To.; Warren, Punxsy Win at Warren To.
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Starting the second half on a 13-0 run Clarion-Limestone rallied past Clearfield, 43-41, in the opening round of the Brookville Tournament. The Lady Lions, who survived two potential game-winning 3-pointers by Clearfield in the final 13 seconds following four missed free throws, trailed 21-18 at halftime.
