Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque-based trucking company, The McCoy Group, plans to build a new 78,000-square-foot headquarters in Dubuque by 2025. In a press release, the group said the proposed new corporate office would be located at 2099 Southpark Court, and would also come with the addition of up to 60 new full-time positions over the next five years.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Public Health offering free, at-home STI tests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Public Health Department is aiming to lower barriers for people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI). They partnered with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Lets Get Checked to offer STI testing you can do in your own home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Family of Lorena Schulte sues the state

While today will be milder in the 50s, a big cold front is still on track to bring very windy conditions to the area tonight. We know several people have been injured in a large fire in the Clayton County community of Guttenberg. Guttenberg fire leaves multiple people injured. Updated:...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg

The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination. Mount Vernon's Magical night is back and in person this holiday season. New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa. Updated: 4 hours ago. A medical expert says new COVID-19 variants are spreading...
GUTTENBERG, IA
KCRG.com

Growing Christmas Trees in Eastern Iowa

Eastern Iowa (KCRG) - Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s finally socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music, decorate your house, and purchase your Christmas tree. Even though it’s been dry this year, tree farms say there were plenty of trees to go around. The smell of...
MECHANICSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Residents relocated after fire destroys group home in Guttenburg

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After spending several hours putting out a fire at Imagine the Possibilities care facility, Fire Chief Joe Zittergruen says they’re still investigating how it started. Right now, they don’t suspect foul play. “We’re really not able to determine, as with most fires because of...
GUTTENBERG, IA
KCRG.com

One injured following Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Five-alarm fire destroys machine shed near Palo

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a farm building on a property in rural Linn County, according to officials. At around 10:00 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the fire at 2289 Ross Road, located southeast of Palo. Reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible from Covington Road. Firefighters arrived to discover a machine shed on fire, with property inside.
PALO, IA

