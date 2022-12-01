DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque-based trucking company, The McCoy Group, plans to build a new 78,000-square-foot headquarters in Dubuque by 2025. In a press release, the group said the proposed new corporate office would be located at 2099 Southpark Court, and would also come with the addition of up to 60 new full-time positions over the next five years.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO