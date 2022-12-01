Read full article on original website
Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque-based trucking company, The McCoy Group, plans to build a new 78,000-square-foot headquarters in Dubuque by 2025. In a press release, the group said the proposed new corporate office would be located at 2099 Southpark Court, and would also come with the addition of up to 60 new full-time positions over the next five years.
Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of a nurse who was murdered while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are suing the State of Iowa on multiple counts. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was...
Linn County Public Health offering free, at-home STI tests
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Public Health Department is aiming to lower barriers for people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI). They partnered with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Lets Get Checked to offer STI testing you can do in your own home.
Family of Lorena Schulte sues the state
While today will be milder in the 50s, a big cold front is still on track to bring very windy conditions to the area tonight. We know several people have been injured in a large fire in the Clayton County community of Guttenberg. Guttenberg fire leaves multiple people injured. Updated:...
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination. Mount Vernon's Magical night is back and in person this holiday season. New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa. Updated: 4 hours ago. A medical expert says new COVID-19 variants are spreading...
Growing Christmas Trees in Eastern Iowa
Eastern Iowa (KCRG) - Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s finally socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music, decorate your house, and purchase your Christmas tree. Even though it’s been dry this year, tree farms say there were plenty of trees to go around. The smell of...
Iowa City West stays unbeaten against Prairie, Linn-Mar holds off Wahlert
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season following their 59-53 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday evening. Meena Tate led the Women of Troy with 25 points. In Marion, Linn-Mar got off to an early and held off Dubuque...
Residents relocated after fire destroys group home in Guttenburg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - After spending several hours putting out a fire at Imagine the Possibilities care facility, Fire Chief Joe Zittergruen says they’re still investigating how it started. Right now, they don’t suspect foul play. “We’re really not able to determine, as with most fires because of...
Guttenberg fire leaves multiple people injured
Hawkeyes fall 94-81 Athlete of the Week: Michael Cunningham. McNamara beat the Hawks in the Big 10 title game last year and led the Wolverines to the college football playoffs,
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former KCRG-TV9 Athletes of the Week shined for the Lynx. First the girls, led by Kamryn Kurt, head no trouble with Springville, winning 79-38. Kurt had 15 points. Then Tate Haugenbury’s dunks helped get the Lynx over the Orioles 103-30. The North Linn girls...
Five-alarm fire destroys machine shed near Palo
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a farm building on a property in rural Linn County, according to officials. At around 10:00 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the fire at 2289 Ross Road, located southeast of Palo. Reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible from Covington Road. Firefighters arrived to discover a machine shed on fire, with property inside.
Worker rescued after being trapped under Jones County Court House elevator
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 12:06 pm, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an elevator maintenance man requesting help in the elevator shaft at the Jones County Court House. Officers were able to access the elevator shaft through the basement...
