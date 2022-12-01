Read full article on original website
This Week in Purple: Center Field
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.
Daniel Bard’s 2022? It was a very good year
Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.
Holliday and Tulo coming to HOF ballots in next 2 years
Last week, I wrote about the milestone of a Rockies pitcher, Huston Street, earning a place on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot. With Todd Helton trending in the right direction to become the second Rockie in Cooperstown (he has 75% of the four public ballots submitted so far), there are several Rockies who will be appearing on the ballot over the next few years.
