Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on.
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn't mean you should sell your growth stocks.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company's dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

Wayfair's sales have been on the decline, but with better prior-year comparisons and a cost-cutting program, this stock could explode in 2023. Smith & Wesson Brands trades at a single-digit price-to-earnings ratio and pays a dividend yield over 3%. Short-term headwinds from 2022 should fade next year, setting Nike up
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth.
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations.

