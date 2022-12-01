Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Trade Desk is a long-term play on the growth of ad-supported streaming media platforms. Palo Alto Networks provides a better balance of growth and value than many of its cybersecurity peers. Cisco's stable growth rates, low valuation, and high yield make it a safe haven play in this unpredictable...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December
Buffett would probably recommend putting money into the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund ETF right now. The legendary investor has been aggressively scooping up shares of Occidental Petroleum and is likely to continue doing so. Buying Amazon when it's down has always been a smart move. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is Snowflake Stock a Buy Now?
Snowflake’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. But investors are still worried about its slowing sales growth and widening GAAP losses. Snowflake’s high valuation could also limit its near-term gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
It was in 2018 that Canada's adult-use pot market opened for business. Aurora Cannabis and other marijuana stocks have taken a beating in recent years. Slowing growth rates and massive net losses have made many investors bearish on Aurora. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth
Coca-Cola’s beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond
Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Mgm Resorts International, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Investors Were High on These 2 Marijuana Stocks Today
The first marijuana reform bill in U.S. history was signed into law on Friday. Meanwhile, an analyst launched coverage of both stocks, ranking them as buys. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Does Shopping at Costco Save You Money? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks
Read this before your next Costco trip. Costco is a membership club that promises discounted prices, and many people shop there because they believe it will help them save money. Dave Ramsey has advice on whether you really can spend less by shopping at Costco. You can save money on...
Motley Fool
1 Thing You Need to Know Before You Buy Chip Stocks
Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023
An increase in tourism next year should help Airbnb sustain its robust growth. TSMC's solid position in the foundry market will help it gain from incremental semiconductor spending. The Trade Desk is scratching the surface of a massive opportunity, and tremendous growth is likely to continue. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
How to Avoid What Dave Ramsey Calls the $483 Christmas Mistake
It could really pay to heed his advice. Many consumers rack up debt during the holidays. Doing so might cost a lot more money than you'd think, thanks to higher interest rates on credit cards. Have you ever been in this situation during the holidays? You're trying to stick to...
Motley Fool
Why Cracker Barrel Stock Crumbled on Friday
Cracker Barrel is growing revenue primarily by raising its menu prices. The company expects inflation to keep challenging its profits, which could eventually be a problem for the dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
I've shopped at Costco for nearly a decade. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes I see customers make.
From not checking price tags to shopping on the weekends, here's what an experienced customer advises to avoid doing at the popular wholesale chain.
Comments / 0