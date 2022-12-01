Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Opens Rockville Pike Location
Hangry Joe’s, located next to Roy Rogers at 718-B Rockville Pike, is now open according to Hangry Joe’s social media accounts. This is the third Montgomery County location after opening restaurants in Wheaton and Travilah Square earlier this year. An upcoming restaurant is also coming soon to Montgomery Village.
popville.com
“Navy Yard’s New Hidden Restaurant Inside Another Restaurant Now Open”
“Silver Social, a terrace lounge serving contemporary American sharing plates and craft cocktails to customers 21 and older, is now open at 1250 Half Street, Southeast, Washington, D.C. Located on the second floor, the upscale restaurant is hidden within the new Silver Diner. Silver Social’s prime feature is a 50-seat heated, 1,700 square foot outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Nationals Park.
mocoshow.com
MOD Pizza in Kentlands Temporarily Closes
MOD Pizza, a fast-casual pizza restaurant with over 500 locations nationwide, has temporarily closed its Kentlands location (145 Commerce Square Place in Gaithersburg), with brown paper covering the restaurant’s windows, according to several readers. The reason for the temporary closure is currently unknown, but the MOD Pizza website has the location reopening on Monday.
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
thegreyhound.org
Best and Worst: Lunch Locations
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. Originally, I was going to write about the overall best dining location but soon realized each location had different strengths and weaknesses...
mocoshow.com
Two Injured in Gaithersburg Collision on Sunday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision with entrapment on Quince Orchard Road and Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg at approximately 5:20pm on Sunday evening, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery Mall replacing push-button electric doors with touchless system
In Bethesda has begun replacing its electric entry door systems for the disabled with a new, touchless system. There is no longer a need to push a physical button. However, there is a motion sensor that takes the button's place. Touchless doors are not only easier to operate, but also...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Wegmans lines up its next new store locations
Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
fox5dc.com
Man shot in parking lot of Silver Spring apartment building
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Montgomery County apartment building. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Summit Hills Apartments in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring. ◀︎ ▶︎...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo Shell; Winner to Donate Portion of Money to Ferret Rescue Organization
A $50,000 winning scratch-off was sold at the Olney Shell gas station at 18040 Georgia Avenue in Olney. This is the third time that winner Donnie Cole has won $50,000 prizes from the lottery. He also won a $100,000 prize in 2017. Details on what he plans to do with the money this time around below, courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
chainstoreage.com
Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays
Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
Washingtonian.com
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent. Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard. Where: Arlington. Bought by: Chuck Robb,...
