Mass. 2022 midterm: Why did the poorest communities have a low voter turnout?

A little over half of Massachusetts residents voted in the 2022 midterm election, but in the state’s poorest municipalities voter turnout was well below the state average. In cities with high poverty rates like Lynn, New Bedford and Lawrence, no more than 35% of voters cast their vote in the midterm election. Meanwhile, in wealthy communities like Eastham, Carlisle and Mount Washington over 70% of registered voters turned out to the polls.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Mayor Wu leading Enchanted Trolley tour through Boston neighborhoods

BOSTON (WHDH) - The holiday season is getting into full swing around Boston and that means it’s time for the annual Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley tour of city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu is keeping the tradition going and making several stops with the trolley this weekend — and Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand!
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial

As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
harvardpress.com

State will open temporary housing facility in Devens

The Baker administration has announced that it will open a temporary facility in Devens at the Bob Eisengrein Community Center to help vulnerable individuals and families throughout Massachusetts find emergency housing, a decision that surprised residents, area leaders, and even the agency that regulates commercial and residential development. Residents learned...
DEVENS, MA
New York Post

Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack

A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
QUINCY, MA
quincyquarry.com

MBTA fare revenue craters #mbta #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. MBTA fare revenue down by forty-eight percent in the most recent reporting period. Granted, this breathtaking drop in revenue was significantly fueled by...
QUINCY, MA
94.9 HOM

Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital announces it is closing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors and the sudden news is leaving Boston-area pet owners looking for new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
BRAINTREE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
WEYMOUTH, MA
hot969boston.com

Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List

Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Gyrocopter crashes at Beverly Airport, pilot hospitalized

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating after a plane crashed at the Beverly Airport Sunday afternoon. According to Beverly Police, a small gyrocopter crashed at the airport. The pilot was the only person on board, and he was rushed to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.
BEVERLY, MA

