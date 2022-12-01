Read full article on original website
Classic tunes of Christmas heard on radio airwaves and movie soundtracks
Non-stop Christmas music can now be heard on at least one area FM radio station. I find this oddly soothing. Call me old-fashioned, but I truly enjoy cheesy secular Christmas tunes.
Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'
Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
