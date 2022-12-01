ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'

Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

