Gas Plant/Laurel Park neighborhood.Photo bySt. Pete History Center. The Gas Plant District was the second African-American neighborhood formed in St. Petersburg. The neighborhood encompassed all along Ninth Street South and south of First Avenue South. What was once a thriving community was dismantled in the 70s as the interstate was built to run right through it. Later, Tropicana Field was built and demolished any residual sense of community. However, rumblings of a new stadium are happening and revitalization may finally come to the area.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO