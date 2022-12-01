Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Community rallies around Tarpon Springs family after fatal firepit accident
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs family is getting ready for the holidays without the woman they call their ‘ray of sunshine’ after a backyard firepit accident. Nicole Foltz, a mother of five, died in November in a firepit tragedy that also injured her son. "Accidents do...
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Pasco County crash
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, troopers say. The crash occurred on I-75 near State Road 93, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all...
Deputies: Man shot by own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off as he was being detained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to a release from the agency. Deputies said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Tampa Truck Stop located on...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients
The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
Man ejected from pickup truck during rollover crash in Pasco County dies, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck as it overturned during a crash along US 301 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened around 11:21 a.m. Saturday on US 301 near Mattingly Lane in Dade City, troopers said.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
FHP: 2 teens seriously hurt in I-75 fiery crash in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a crash along Interstate 75 (SR 93) in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-75 south of SR 52. The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost...
fox13news.com
Man found dead in Tampa parking lot next to Family Dollar, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a Tampa parking lot Sunday morning. Officers say they were sent to 804 E. Forest Avenue, just west of Nebraska Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased man in an enclosed area of the parking lot. This is adjacent to a Family Dollar store.
cw34.com
Coast Guard crews medevac 64-year-old man 16 miles from shore
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard brought a man 16 miles back to shore after he needed medical assistance. A Coast Guard boat crew said it medevaced a 64-year-old man from a fishing boat 16 miles southwest of John's Pass. Officials said the man was safely...
Man Brandishing Firearm At Tampa Truck Stop Accidentally Shoots Himself
TAMPA, Fla. – One person was injured Saturday night after a firearm accidentally discharged in the parking lot of The Tampa Truck Stop. Just before 8 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 in
fox13news.com
Plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico killing woman, child after taking off from Venice airport; Man still missing
VENICE, Fla. - Authorities continue to search for a man involved in a plane crash that claimed the lives of a woman and child. According to the Venice Police Department, the wreckage of a rented Piper Cherokee was discovered around 2 p.m. approximately one-third of a mile offshore, just west of the airport.
Hidden History: Gas Plant District
Gas Plant/Laurel Park neighborhood.Photo bySt. Pete History Center. The Gas Plant District was the second African-American neighborhood formed in St. Petersburg. The neighborhood encompassed all along Ninth Street South and south of First Avenue South. What was once a thriving community was dismantled in the 70s as the interstate was built to run right through it. Later, Tropicana Field was built and demolished any residual sense of community. However, rumblings of a new stadium are happening and revitalization may finally come to the area.
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
fox13news.com
Florida man arrested with meth pipe after climbing tree in attempt to escape law enforcement
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A Hernando County man wasn’t able to outsmart deputies by climbing a tree following a bicycle chase. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a man on a bicycle shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville, but he gave a fake name and fled.
TPD investigate homicide after a body was found in a parking lot
When officers arrived, they located the body of a middle-aged black adult male with upper-body trauma.
Brooksville Man Dies After Being Ejected From Pickup Truck In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-Year-old Brooksville man was killed in a crash that happened on Saturday around 11:21 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the man was traveling southbound on US-301, north of Mattingly Lane when he steered left to avoid
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
fox13news.com
Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area organization is making sure students who receive free school breakfast and lunch don’t go hungry on the weekends. Students at Lealman Avenue Elementary School deliver meals to their classmates as part of the Beth Dillinger Foundation's "Nourish to Flourish" program, which gives children a packet of food to take home over the weekend.
Comments / 0