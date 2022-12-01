ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients

The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man found dead in Tampa parking lot next to Family Dollar, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a Tampa parking lot Sunday morning. Officers say they were sent to 804 E. Forest Avenue, just west of Nebraska Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased man in an enclosed area of the parking lot. This is adjacent to a Family Dollar store.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Gas Plant District

Gas Plant/Laurel Park neighborhood.Photo bySt. Pete History Center. The Gas Plant District was the second African-American neighborhood formed in St. Petersburg. The neighborhood encompassed all along Ninth Street South and south of First Avenue South. What was once a thriving community was dismantled in the 70s as the interstate was built to run right through it. Later, Tropicana Field was built and demolished any residual sense of community. However, rumblings of a new stadium are happening and revitalization may finally come to the area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area organization is making sure students who receive free school breakfast and lunch don’t go hungry on the weekends. Students at Lealman Avenue Elementary School deliver meals to their classmates as part of the Beth Dillinger Foundation's "Nourish to Flourish" program, which gives children a packet of food to take home over the weekend.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

