Effective: 2022-12-04 17:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow with some blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 over central and northern areas, and up to an inch across the South Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow will occur through midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. This includes South Pass.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO