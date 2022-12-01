ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason David Frank's wife recalls last moments with 'Power Rangers' star

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 3 days ago

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank’s widow, Tammie Frank, is speaking about his death for the first time, confirming the actor died by suicide.

It was reported earlier this month that the actor passed on Nov. 19 after an argument with Frank, who filed for divorce in August .

She spoke to People on Thursday about the lead-up to the devastating incident, saying the late actor battled “demons” of his own.

The duo took what was supposed to be “a fun weekend getaway” to rekindle their romance.

“Instead, I lost the love of my life,” she said, calling their last conversation a “heartfelt and emotional” talk.

“To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby,” Tammie recalled. “I must’ve been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door.”

The actor died by suicide. He was 49.
She explained, “I don’t know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life.”

Tammie went on to call Jason “a good man,” noting, “He was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us. … While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else.”

Tammie, who married the actor in 2003, said her estranged husband’s death came as a shock to her as she “had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things.”

“Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night,” she clarified.

Yammie concluded, “It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.

“All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time.”

Prior to Tammie, whom he shares daughter Jenna with, Jason was married to Shawna Frank from 1994 until they divorced in 2001. The two shared three children: sons Hunter and Jacob and daughter, Skye.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

