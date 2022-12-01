ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

American and British Airways are joining forces at New York's biggest airport to streamline their partnership — see inside the new Terminal 8

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crfln_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • American Airlines and British Airways will become "roommates" at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
  • Starting Thursday, both carriers will operate out of a renovated Terminal 8 to allow for easier connections.
  • The Oneworld partners have invested $400 million into the facility to build a new check-in area, gates, and lounges.
American Airlines and British Airways are moving in together.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

The new "roommates," as American CEO Robert Isom put it at a press conference on Tuesday, will take over Terminal 8 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in a joint effort to better streamline their Oneworld partnership.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnEws_0jThu10C00
Departures curb for American and British Airways at JFK Terminal 8.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

The new terminal is a joint $400 million privately funded investment, which was announced in early 2019, and will add new lounges, gates, and facilities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37o0Lp_0jThu10C00
(L-R): Iberia CEO Javier Sánchez-Prieto, British Airways CEO Sean Doyle, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, Port Authority Executive Director Richard Cotton, Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY), and Queen Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. cut the ribbon to the new Terminal 8 at JFK on Tuesday, November 29.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

The pair will set up shop starting on Thursday, meaning American customers connecting to a British Airways flight will no longer have to change terminals between legs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXMjQ_0jThu10C00
The new gate space at Terminal 8 JFK.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

According to Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton, the co-location will allow for "superb hourly services between JFK and London," essentially creating a regular shuttle between the two international gateways.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBdHg_0jThu10C00
The new gate space at Terminal 8.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

To allow for easy transit, the airlines have created two co-branded check-in areas for American and British Airways' premium passengers at the Terminal 8 departures lobby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYE8m_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

The first check-in area is a private room that features desks, marble ascents, and couches. The exclusive space is hidden away behind glass doors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etED3_0jThu10C00

American Airlines

American Flagship First, Flagship Business Plus, Conciergekey, and American Executive Platinum and Platinum Pro flyers can use the exclusive space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnNPn_0jThu10C00

American Airlines

Meanwhile, British Airways first and gold members can also check in here, according to American.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wre1k_0jThu10C00
British Airways planes at Heathrow airport.

Jonathan Brady/Getty Images

The second premium check-in area is an open-air space next door, which includes a dozen kiosks…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VXgV_0jThu10C00
The kiosks in the co-branded check-in space.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

…and several priority lanes for bag drop.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cVqg_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

American Flagship Business and AAdvantage Platinum members can use this space, as well as British Airways Club World and silver members.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429Dij_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Travelers can enter the TSA checkpoint directly from both premium spaces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Evz8w_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Check-in areas for other passengers will be separate…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ISaR_0jThu10C00
Check-in area for other American Airlines passengers.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

…and British Airways and American will have different counters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d486N_0jThu10C00
Check-in area for other British Airways passengers.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Other Oneworld alliance members like Royal Jordanian and Qatar Airways also currently fly out of Terminal 8, with Iberia moving in on Thursday and Japan Airlines joining in May 2023, according to Isom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNQAA_0jThu10C00
Qatar Airways check-in area in Terminal 8.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Airside, the renovated terminal adds five new widebody gates and four new widebody parking areas…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PBwM_0jThu10C00
One of the new American gates.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

…as well as an improved baggage handling system and 130,000 square feet of extra space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqNvd_0jThu10C00
One of the new gates.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Over the next 18 months, the concessions at Terminal 8 will be revamped, hosting more than 115 women and minority-owned businesses worth over $161 million in contracts. Local businesses were also awarded about $33 million in contracts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPLeL_0jThu10C00
American Airlines logos through the years are displayed in Terminal 8.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Also past security, premium passengers traversing the new terminal will have access to three new elegant lounges: Chelsea, Soho, and Greenwich.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zgi29_0jThu10C00
Inside the Soho lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Greenwich will be the rebranded American Flagship Lounge, which opened in 2017. The reimagined space will "feature a premium wine table, expansive seating, and chef-inspired meals."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437Up0_0jThu10C00
American Airlines' Flagship Lounge at JFK Terminal 8.

American Airlines

Source: American Airlines

American customers flying Flagship Business or with AAdvantage Platinum status on "qualifying Flagship itineraries" can access Greenwich. For British Airways, those with Club lounge access can enter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEiga_0jThu10C00
American Airlines' Flagship Lounge at JFK Terminal 8.

American Airlines

Source: American Airlines

Chelsea and Soho are the crown jewels of the terminal, acting as brand-new co-branded lounges that can be accessed by both American and British Airways passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMi9W_0jThu10C00
Inside the dining area of the Chelsea lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Chelsea features a circular champagne bar, plenty of seating, a dining area with on-demand meals, and large bathrooms with showers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir428_0jThu10C00
The circular champagne bar inside Chelsea.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

British Airways first class passengers, American customers who purchased Flagship First or Flagship Business Plus, and American Conciergekey travelers on Flagship itineraries can access Chelsea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfYFF_0jThu10C00
British Airways passengers with access to the Concord Room can also enter.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Next door is Soho, which is a larger lounge with a wine bar made of petrified wood, floor-to-ceiling windows, showers, food, and a view of the ramp.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfqVW_0jThu10C00
Inside the Soho lounge.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

A British Airways Boeing 777 aircraft that just landed from London Heathrow was in full view from the lounge during our visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIM9g_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Those with British Airways Executive Club Gold, AAdvantage Executive Platinum, AAdvantage Platinum Pro, or Conciergekey status can enter Soho.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2qJh_0jThu10C00
British Airways passengers with access to the First lounge can also enter.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: American Airlines

Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY 5th District) called the new JFK terminal a "gamechanger" at Tuesday's press conference, saying the new facility can "compete will any terminal around the world."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssGEa_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Before the move, British Airways lived next door at Terminal 7 for 51 years. Company CEO Sean Doyle told media on Tuesday that the airline flew its first-ever Boeing 747 into the facility…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9Lav_0jThu10C00
A British Airways Boeing 747-400.

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

A retired British Airways Boeing 747 was bought for $1.35 by an English airport and converted into a flightless 'party plane' event space — see inside the renovated Queen of the Skies

…as well as operated the supersonic Concorde jet there for 26 years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzQrl_0jThu10C00

aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

See 7 supersonic passenger-jet concepts that will connect cities in as little as one hour and fly up to 9 times faster than the speed of sound

With the move, Terminal 7 will be demolished to make space for the new Terminal 6, which is expected to be complete by 2027 and expand JetBlue Airways' stronghold at JFK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iJ4X_0jThu10C00
Rendering of JetBlue's new T6 at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

JetBlue is getting an all-new $3.9 billion terminal in its 'hometown' of NYC as the airline continues to expand in the US and abroad — see what it will look like

The carrier currently flies out of Terminal 5, but the $4 billion redevelopment plan for Terminal 6 will add 1.2 million square feet of space and connect the two facilities. The Lufthansa Group will also move into the new terminal. However, despite the addition, JetBlue's powerful Northeast Alliance with American still won't have truly seamless connectivity at JFK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UHpZ_0jThu10C00
American Airlines and JetBlue Airways

Chris O'Meara/AP

American and JetBlue are expanding their Northeast Alliance despite a looming DoJ lawsuit that could unravel it all

JetBlue passengers connecting to an overseas American flight in Terminal 8 will need to take the shuttle bus that connects the two terminals airside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFhpO_0jThu10C00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: JFK Airport

Isom told Insider that the airline wants to make sure those passengers have an easy connection, noting the airport's "great bus service" that he believes is "superior to some of the walking distances encountered at other terminal-to-terminal transports."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTqdb_0jThu10C00
Robert Isom speaking at Tuesday's press conference at JFK's Terminal 8.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Terminal 8 marks the first phase of JFK's overhaul, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In addition to the Terminal 8 and Terminal 6 projects, the airport has also broken ground on the New Terminal One.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjTCT_0jThu10C00
Governor Kathy Hochul, joined by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton, breaks ground on the New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday morning September 8, 2022.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The $9.5 billion renovation will include a new departures hall, arrivals hall, customs hall, restaurants, shops, and lounges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcENi_0jThu10C00
Rendering of New Terminal One's arrivals hall.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Construction on JFK's new $9.5 billion international terminal just broke ground — see what the new facility will look like

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Narcity

Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
Business Insider

Business Insider

759K+
Followers
45K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy