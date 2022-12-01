GoFundMe Set Up to Raise Money for Jake Flint’s Wife and Family

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

Days after country music artist Jake Flint suddenly passed away on his wedding day, a GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for his new wife and family.

“We lost a great man in our music community,” the description of the GoFundMe page reads. “Please help us raise money for his family. All money will go to his wife and family.” Since its launch earlier this week, the fundraiser was raised nearly $9,400 with a goal of $10,000.

As previously reported, Jake Flint married Brenda Wilson on Saturday (November 26). He passed away hours after the celebration. The country music artist was 37 years old at the time of his death. Brenda Cline, Flint’s manager revealed the tragic news on Facebook.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” Cline explained. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract. That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership.”

Although he was her client, Cline explained that Jake Flint was more to her than that. “ I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career. We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday.”

Cline then asked for prayers for Jake Flint’s loved ones as they navigate through his tragic passing. “Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister, and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Jake Flint’s Publicist Issued a Statement About the Country Music Artist’s Sudden Death

Earlier this week, Jake Flint’s publicist Clif Doyal confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country music singer and songwriter had died in his sleep hours after his wedding.

“He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy,” Doyal explained. “As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music.”

Mike Hosty, who played at the wedding, spoke about how Jake Flint was during the exciting event. “It was rainy, but he’d rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. … They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud and then got two pieces of three-and-a-quarter-inch plywood and set it on the ground — and that was my stage. Jake goes, ‘Is that gonna be all right for you?’ And I go, ‘Jake, that’s perfect.’ A piece of plywood or a flatbed trailer is where I shine.”

Hosty went on to add that he still has mud in his old van from being outside during the wedding. “But it as just a fun wedding. And it’s just a tragedy what happened.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.