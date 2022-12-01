ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 3 apparel stocks benefit from return to office

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of clothing stocks that he believes will see upside as workers continue returning to the office. “After the huge run in the apparel stocks, I recommend ringing the register on the lower quality ones, so that you can swap into something better,” he said.
CNBC

The dollar and its impact on silver

The traders break down the impact of the dollar on silver. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts bet on these stocks to brace for a sharp downturn

Investors' attention has returned to the Federal Reserve after a hot November jobs report last week. That's because even though the central bank has pushed interest rates higher, the economy continues to add jobs and wages keep rising. Friday's report on last month's payrolls surprised investors and chilled sentiment. related...
CNBC

Activision acquisition would be good for Microsoft and the overall stock market

's (MSFT) nearly $69 billion cash offer to buy video game giant. (ATVI) has been under tremendous scrutiny since it was first announced back in January. But at least one Wall Street research firm says it's highly likely that the deal will be completed in the near future. We tend to agree.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
CNBC

European markets close lower as investors react to U.S. jobs data; oil stocks drop

European markets closed lower Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and U.S. non-farm payrolls data. It comes shortly after the European Union tentatively agreed to a $60 barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, according to a document seen by Reuters. The price cap, an idea proposed by the Group of Seven, still requires approval from all 27 EU governments in a written procedure on Friday.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to enforce a railroad labor agreement, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing ahead of a strike deadline. The agreement grants rail workers pay raises, one-time payouts and one additional day of paid time off. But it won't guarantee workers paid sick leave — chief among the labor unions' concerns — after the Senate voted against a separate House-approved resolution to include seven days of paid sick time in the agreement. Biden had urged quick approval of the agreement in order to avoid the economic impacts of a rail workers' strike.
CNBC

Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals

All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.
CNBC

The Final Call: TSLA & NFLX

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed as traders look ahead to more economic data

U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
CNBC

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: Cramer considers bringing this stock back into the portfolio

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down November's stronger-than-expected jobs report and what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move. Jim shares which sector he is researching for any potential buys, and also sheds light on a stock he may be adding to the portfolio after exiting the position last month.
CNBC

How to handle the big runs in Boeing and Netflix

How investors should handle the big runs in Boeing and Netflix. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot jobs, chip trouble, FedEx looks OK

1. U.S. stock futures point to a lower open as bond yield rise on stronger-than-expected November job growth and wage inflation. Nonfarm payrolls up 263,000. The nation's unemployment rate holds steady, as expected, at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings up 0.6% month over month and up 5.1% year over year — both hotter than expected. Persistent wage increases come two days after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes may be coming. Though he did say more needs to be done to quell inflation.
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps after strong jobs data, and DOJ calls for independent FTX probe: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, attorney Charlie Gerstein offers legal perspective on the FTX collapse and whether customers will ever see their money again.
CNBC

Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
CNBC

An uphill battle could await activist Trian as the firm snaps up a stake in Disney

Business: is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios. Stock Market Value: $181.3...

