Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local
One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Wednesday In Missoula Is The New Saturday. So Many Awesome Events
Let's face it. Getting out and about in a cold Montana can be a bit tough. You might wonder, "Is there anything even going on Wednesdays to get me out of the house"? The answer is yes. I was under about 3 blankets on a full-on Netflix binge the other...
Hungry? Missoula Frugals Hopes to Re-open in January
No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugals fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugals' fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
Surprisingly Affordable and Pet Friendly Missoula Airbnbs
As much as mother nature tends to try and keep us from traveling this time of year, it is by far the busiest travel season of the year. With the holidays among us, many people are looking to visit friends and family, regardless of what the weather or rising gas prices may throw at us.
Missoula Area Mountain Winter Wildlife Restrictions in Place Now
Watch where you step! As of today (December 1), you, and your dogs, need to be mindful of wintering elk on certain mountain trails overlooking Missoula. Missoula Parks and Recreation announced that parts of both Mount Jumbo and Mount Dean Stone are now off limits to hikers and/or pets. These are annual closures that have been in effect for some time.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe
(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Self-Care Missoula: Ways to Refresh During the Hectic Holidays 2022
I absolutely adore this time of year. The shopping, the decorating, the cooking, the visitors, the events and WOW there's a lot going on. It's magical and intoxicating, enchanting and stupefying. Some amount of planned-relaxation time is always helpful, but especially during the hectic holiday season, which can easily become overwhelming. Here are some self-care techniques Missoulians can use to chill out:
Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?
From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’
It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
How to Help in Hard Times: KYSSMAS for Kids returns in Missoula
Think back to your most memorable Christmas. It likely happened when you were a child, with memories of loved ones, and a favorite toy, usually obtained with surprise, and sacrifice. For many Western Montana families, our harsh economy is dashing those dreams. Higher prices for everything have put on the...
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January
The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
Missoula’s Comedy Workshop for Women and Marginalized Genders: Laughs and Fun
Doing comedy is a blast, but getting started can be intimidating. That's why I'm so glad the Revival Comedy Workshop in Missoula is a resource for women, trans people and non-binary people. Revival Comedy is a group that hosts comedy events, founded by writer and comedian Sarah Aswell. She's an alumni of the Big Sky Comedy Festival and HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival, she's also been voted Missoula's best comedian in The Missoulian for the last 4 years. You can read her humor writing in places like The New Yorker and Reductress.
