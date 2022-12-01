Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
accesswdun.com
Roderick edges rain, competition to win Snowflake 100
Casey Roderick’s long exhale summed up Saturday night at 5 Flags Speedway. The Lawrencville, Georgia native led the 36-car Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Pro Late Model field off the grid a few minutes after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pensacola, Florida raceway. Six painstaking hours later — just after...
utv44.com
Baker HS basketball player ranked top scorer in the nation
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A student at Baker High School has a long list of college offers for basketball. Labaron Philon is only a junior, and he's the leading scorer in the nation. He's already earned state and nationwide titles. As a sophomore, number 11, Labaron Philon, was the...
Alabama strong: From bottom of pool to race podium in a day’s time
An Alabama race car driver had a whirlwind few days after an accident put his race car at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. Driver Cameron Leytham of Mobile was hauling his car Wednesday night, headed to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, when the tie-down straps on his trailer broke and the car cam tumbling off the trailer and rolled in the pool at the Red Roof Inn.
accesswdun.com
Berry surprises, claims Snowball Derby pole at 5 Flags
The murmurs buzzed through the bleachers of a jam-packed Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Friday night during Super Late Model qualifying for the 55th annual Snowball Derby. With an overflowing crowd expecting California driver Derek Thorn to claim his fourth consecutive pole for the event, it will be...
niceville.com
Wreaths to be placed on nearly 800 veterans’ graves in Niceville, Valparaiso
NICEVILLE, Fla. — On December 17, Christmas wreaths will be placed on the graves of nearly 800 veterans at Heritage Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery in Niceville and Sunset Cemetery in Valparaiso as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The community is invited to honor our local fallen...
Jeremy Jones: Murderer attacks day after Hurricane Ivan hits Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man living under an alias shows up on the doorsteps of a previous employer the day before Hurricane Ivan strikes. While staying with the family, the man commits a gruesome murder. This is the story of Jeremy Jones. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the […]
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
Military family returns home to a holiday surprise
A military family returned home Thursday night to a special holiday surprise in Santa Rosa County.
Retired dog obedience competitor gifts her homestead to ECSO K9 Unit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman recently gifted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit her home, as a way to give back to the community. Claudia Van Gee is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years. “I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan Malamutes, […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
utv44.com
South's Director of Broadcasting and "Voice of the Jags" J.D. Byars in "significant" crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — J.D. Byers, the Director of Broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, also affectionately known as the "voice of the Jags", was injured in a significant crash Friday night. In a statement made on Twitter on Saturday, Byars thanked the community for its well wishes...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
tourcounsel.com
Henderson Beach State Park, Florida (with Map & Photos)
This beach, located Florida, has parking ($6), restrooms, showers, and picnic areas. Its sand is white and the sea has little waves. You have to bring umbrellas and chairs.
Eglin Air Force Base Airmen name new stealth bomber, unveiling Friday
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The name of the new B-21 Raider, the latest stealth bomber technology to be unveiled Friday in Calif., has ties to the Gulf Coast. Airmen at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County submitted the winning name ‘Raider’ for the aircraft. The selection process had more than 2,100 entries. The […]
niceville.com
Death at Walton bachelor party results in murder charges: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— An alleged drug-related death at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 14, 2022, the agency...
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
