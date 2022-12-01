ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Roderick edges rain, competition to win Snowflake 100

Casey Roderick’s long exhale summed up Saturday night at 5 Flags Speedway. The Lawrencville, Georgia native led the 36-car Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Pro Late Model field off the grid a few minutes after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pensacola, Florida raceway. Six painstaking hours later — just after...
Baker HS basketball player ranked top scorer in the nation

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A student at Baker High School has a long list of college offers for basketball. Labaron Philon is only a junior, and he's the leading scorer in the nation. He's already earned state and nationwide titles. As a sophomore, number 11, Labaron Philon, was the...
Alabama strong: From bottom of pool to race podium in a day’s time

An Alabama race car driver had a whirlwind few days after an accident put his race car at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. Driver Cameron Leytham of Mobile was hauling his car Wednesday night, headed to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, when the tie-down straps on his trailer broke and the car cam tumbling off the trailer and rolled in the pool at the Red Roof Inn.
Berry surprises, claims Snowball Derby pole at 5 Flags

The murmurs buzzed through the bleachers of a jam-packed Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Friday night during Super Late Model qualifying for the 55th annual Snowball Derby. With an overflowing crowd expecting California driver Derek Thorn to claim his fourth consecutive pole for the event, it will be...
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home

For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th

First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
