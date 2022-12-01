Yesterday was, let’s say, a tumultuous day for the long-standing relationship between TV horror mastermind Mike Flanagan and his old pals at Netflix. First, news broke that Flanagan and production partner Trevor Macy were jumping ship from the home of The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and more, signing a new deal with Amazon’s Prime Video to create emotionally resonant frights for Jeff Bezos and his ilk, instead. Causality on this stuff is tricky, but it then certainly looked like Netflix responded to this move by canceling Flanagan’s latest show, The Midnight Club, despite the fact that Flanagan and his co-writers had left lots of juicy cliffhangers embedded in the show’s first season.

2 DAYS AGO