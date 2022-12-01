Read full article on original website
The best holiday movies to watch this season on HBO Max
HBO Max’s selection of holiday season films is emblematic of the streaming library’s overall offerings: a reliably eclectic mix of family-friendly, genre-subverting, and classics both old-school and modern. If you’re craving a trip down memory lane, may we suggest Christmas In Connecticut or The Shop Around The Corner? More recent, and irreverent, hits include Elf and A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas. And then of course there’s both with MGM’s A Christmas Story, a classic that this year extended its dominance of our screens with Peter Billingsley’s worthy sequel. Read on for HBO Max’s best holiday movies and some merry and bright writing from The A.V. Club on each.
Lance Reddick to lend a little extra John Wick street cred to spin-off movie Ballerina
Lance Reddick, a stalwart of the John Wick movies, has signed on to reprise his role as Charon in the franchise’s upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, Variety reports. The John Wick films have been trying to launch themselves into full-fledged cinematic universe territory for like half a decade at this point, with plans for multiple spin-offs—including a TV series, The Continental, which was formerly set up at Starz before shifting over to NBC’s Peacock—coming into existence right around the time that the success of John Wick: Chapter 2 made all involved realize they probably had A Thing on their hands.
SNL returns for its best episode of the season with host Keke Palmer
Following a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut after giving a stellar performance in the summer blockbuster Nope. After courting controversy with host Dave Chappelle, Palmer felt like a delightfully un-divisive choice and a breath of fresh air for the show. Already a showbiz veteran at 29, Palmer, an actress, singer, host, and genuinely funny individual, is a promising and inspired choice to host the show. Her monologue confirmed her charisma and star power as well as the rumors of her expecting her first child.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. It’s time for some spy action in Slow Horses season...
Toni Colette is the Godfather who makes muffins in the first Mafia Mamma trailer
Carrying on a legacy is no easy feat, even for the apples that fall nearest to the tree. So what happens to the apples who never knew the tree at all? In Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s latest action comedy Mafia Mamma, Toni Collette stars as suburban American mom Kirsten, who finds herself at the helm of her family’s Mafia firm after her distant grandfather passes away.
The Midnight Club
Yesterday was, let’s say, a tumultuous day for the long-standing relationship between TV horror mastermind Mike Flanagan and his old pals at Netflix. First, news broke that Flanagan and production partner Trevor Macy were jumping ship from the home of The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and more, signing a new deal with Amazon’s Prime Video to create emotionally resonant frights for Jeff Bezos and his ilk, instead. Causality on this stuff is tricky, but it then certainly looked like Netflix responded to this move by canceling Flanagan’s latest show, The Midnight Club, despite the fact that Flanagan and his co-writers had left lots of juicy cliffhangers embedded in the show’s first season.
Sally Field anoints Burt Reynolds as her worst on-screen kiss
Despite being a 1970's sex symbol, Burt Reynolds may have been decidedly unsexy at something: kissing. At least according to his former Smokey And The Bandits co-star and Oscar winner Sally Field, who dropped all the slobbery details on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
This week's Yellowstone give us a bloody battle
An action-packed, but kinda aimless, installment of Yellowstone this week finds Beth and Summer duking it out in “Watch ’Em Ride Away,” the fighting equivalent of that Return Of The King ending. Let’s get into it. Here’s what went down. Bitter rival barely covers what...
17 possible best director nominees for the 2023 Oscars
There’s no Oscar category that’s more like comparing apples and oranges than Best Director. Should the Academy reward intimate, emotionally driven character studies—evidence that a director can masterfully guide their stars? Or should they go for impressive, “how’d they do that” spectacle? As this list of could-be and should-be nominees can attest, directing is a tricky thing to qualify. Read on for the 17 filmmaker contenders (technically 18, with double the Daniels in one slot) that may be in the mix at the 2023 Oscars and deserving of that shiny gold man.
TÁR reigns supreme as New York Film Critics Circle crowns its ring of 2022 winners
After a brisk and sunny morning in the greater New York area, a list of winners has been crowned at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards. Voting began early Friday and saw TÁR selected as Best Picture and S. S. Rajamouli as Best Director for his work with RRR. Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell took home this year’s top acting prizes.
The Last Of Us trailer: Mushroom zombies, '80s music, and a gun-toting Nick Offerman
Brazil’s CCXP22 continues to yield big nerd dividends this weekend, as HBO used the South American Comic-Con to debut the first full trailer today for its TV adaptation of critically acclaimed video game The Last Of Us. And, yep, that sure is The Last Of Us! Fans of the...
Joy-hating boneheads at HBO cancel Los Espookys
The joy-hating boneheads done done it again, Variety (sort of) reports, with news breaking this afternoon that HBO has decided to cancel Los Espookys. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, this weird, wonderful, and extremely funny semi-supernatural comedy will end its run on HBO after just two seasons—12 measly episodes!—on the air.
Michael Gandolfini joins the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again
Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) is moving from the mean streets of New Jersey to a whole new world of crime in Hell’s Kitchen. The Offer actor has been cast in a major role in Disney+’s upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again, starring beside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, per Deadline.
Slow Horses' season 2 premiere plays the old hits—and that's just fine
Fire up those emails to HR, because the best toxic workplace on TV is back. Slow Horses galloped out the gates earlier this year to become something of a hit for Apple TV+, showing us that spies, they’re just like us! And even issuing an authoritative reminder that Mick Jagger is still cool.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein got to interview The Muppets, and it's delightful
An early Christmas present for fans of The Muppets, Brett Goldstein, or just general, all-purpose adorability: A new interview from Entertainment Weekly this week, in which the Ted Lasso star interviews several of the Muppets about “the greatest film of all time,” 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol. Specifically,...
Apple TV+ orders a second season of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Surface
Amnesia thriller Surface is getting a second season at Apple TV+, with THR reporting that the mystery show—in which Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman who survives a suicide attempt but develops severe amnesia in the aftermath—has gotten an order for a second run of episodes. Surface was...
Pentiment is a brilliant game about being a terrible medieval murder-solver
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. [This article contains...
A Britney Spears musical is coming to Broadway (without any help from Britney Spears)
Britney Spears was obviously right when she said everyone wants a “Piece Of Me.” Though the pop star is not involved in the production, her music will now be the soundtrack for a new Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time. The jukebox musical has announced its debut on the Great White Way, with previews beginning in May ahead of its opening on June 22, 2023.
Daisy Ridley to star in The Christie Affair as Agatha Christie's husband's mistress
Rather than simply appear in films based on the works of Dame Agatha Christie—like 2017's Murder On The Orient Express—Daisy Ridley is apparently gearing up to appear in a story about the life of the Dame herself. This is per Deadline, which reports that Ridley has signed on to star in a TV show built around one of the most famous periods of the celebrated mystery writer’s career: The 11-day period in 1926 in which she “disappeared,” sparking a national investigation into the whereabouts of the beloved author.
Kanye West's Parler deal is officially dead
Kanye “Ye” West, the star that just can’t stop burning out, has officially flamed his way through a partnership with the conservative-leaning social media platform Parler. The rapper, who has spent the past few weeks diving headfirst into overt Nazism and white supremacy, initially partnered with Parler back in October after a temporary removal from Twitter and Instagram.
