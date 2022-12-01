Read full article on original website
businesswest.com
bankESB Promotes Meridith Salois to Vice President
EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Meridith Salois to vice president, Commercial Credit Systems Management. Salois joined bankESB in 2001 as a loan servicer and progressed over time to collections assistant, credit analyst, and senior credit analyst before being elected officer in 2015 and promoted to assistant vice president in 2016. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant vice president, Commercial Credit Systems manager. She was responsible for leading the commercial integration group for bankESB parent Hometown Financial Group’s recent acquisition of Randolph Bancorp and Envision Bank.
Felix Auto Repair recognized for 50 plus years in business
Building a business at the same Springfield location for more than half a century Friday earned recognition for Felix Decesare, the owner of Felix Auto Repair on Sumner Avenue.
Springfield designer named on Ted Talk’s Top 1000 Influential people of 2022 list
Justin Haynes wasn’t sure if quitting his safe and secure retail job in 2009 was the right decision. Starting up his own business and pursuing his childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer, he didn’t know if the world would care about designs from a guy coming out of Springfield, Massachusetts.
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
westernmassnews.com
Local fans, bars prepare for Saturday morning World Cup match
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The United States is slated to take Netherlands in round of 16 of the World Cup. Fans here in western Mass. are gearing up to cheer on Team USA on as they take to the field half a world away. The stakes are high for team USA at Saturday’s match with a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on the line. Win or lose, local sports bars in the area are getting ready to cheer on the U.S.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job
WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Vax, booster push responds to increase in COVID cases
The United States is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Numbers are no longer accurately tracked due to the prevalence of home testing, but hospitalizations for COVID can still be recorded. There has been a significant increase in the last few weeks, but still less than last year at this time. Hospitalizations are rising in a majority of the U.S.
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, receive an update on Andy Yee palliative Care Unit
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center welcomed Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and families and friends of the late Andrew “Andy” Yee Thursday afternoon to receive an update on the palliative care unit named after the late restaurateur and businessman. During a press conference, it was...
Former West Springfield soccer goalkeeper Cathal Carney named to NJCAA DIII Men’s Soccer All-American First Team
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former West Springfield goalkeeper Cathal Carney was named to the NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer All-American First Team earlier this week.
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
