Springfield, MA

businesswest.com

bankESB Promotes Meridith Salois to Vice President

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Meridith Salois to vice president, Commercial Credit Systems Management. Salois joined bankESB in 2001 as a loan servicer and progressed over time to collections assistant, credit analyst, and senior credit analyst before being elected officer in 2015 and promoted to assistant vice president in 2016. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant vice president, Commercial Credit Systems manager. She was responsible for leading the commercial integration group for bankESB parent Hometown Financial Group’s recent acquisition of Randolph Bancorp and Envision Bank.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local fans, bars prepare for Saturday morning World Cup match

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The United States is slated to take Netherlands in round of 16 of the World Cup. Fans here in western Mass. are gearing up to cheer on Team USA on as they take to the field half a world away. The stakes are high for team USA at Saturday’s match with a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on the line. Win or lose, local sports bars in the area are getting ready to cheer on the U.S.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job

WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
WESTFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents

Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

