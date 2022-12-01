ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England

“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Festival of Lights officially kicks off holiday season in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER — The sights and sounds of the holiday season filled Worcester Common Friday afternoon and evening for the Festival of Lights. The annual event was highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree and various illuminated sculptures, including creations from the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, as well as performances by "The Voice" competitors Cara Brindisi of Worcester, and Kara McKee of Rhode Island. ...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Diamond ring dropped in Salvation Army donation kettle in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army is “ringing” in the holiday season after receiving a generous donation in a donation kettle outside the Price Chopper in Hopkinton. A volunteer found the ring while sorting through donations after emptying one of the kettles, according to Milford Corps. Salvation...
HOPKINTON, MA

