Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Felix Auto Repair recognized for 50 plus years in business
Building a business at the same Springfield location for more than half a century Friday earned recognition for Felix Decesare, the owner of Felix Auto Repair on Sumner Avenue.
‘Tour of Homes’ shows of décor and benefits good cause
The annual Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser invites the public to admire the holiday décor of several beautiful homes in West Springfield while also supporting a great cause.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
newbedfordguide.com
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Festival of Lights officially kicks off holiday season in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER — The sights and sounds of the holiday season filled Worcester Common Friday afternoon and evening for the Festival of Lights. The annual event was highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree and various illuminated sculptures, including creations from the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, as well as performances by "The Voice" competitors Cara Brindisi of Worcester, and Kara McKee of Rhode Island. ...
DETAILS: 2 Killed In Overnight Central Massachusetts Car Crash
Two people have died in an overnight crash in Central Massachusetts that originally started out as a road rage incident, authorities said. A man told police that he and another man were almost hit by a Toyota Highlander while walking near 97 Water Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec…
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Springfield designer named on Ted Talk’s Top 1000 Influential people of 2022 list
Justin Haynes wasn’t sure if quitting his safe and secure retail job in 2009 was the right decision. Starting up his own business and pursuing his childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer, he didn’t know if the world would care about designs from a guy coming out of Springfield, Massachusetts.
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
whdh.com
Diamond ring dropped in Salvation Army donation kettle in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army is “ringing” in the holiday season after receiving a generous donation in a donation kettle outside the Price Chopper in Hopkinton. A volunteer found the ring while sorting through donations after emptying one of the kettles, according to Milford Corps. Salvation...
Public gets glimpse of new Springfield parking garage
Plans for the Civic Center Parking Garage continued Thursday night in Springfield with a chance for city residents to learn more about this new amenity.
Comments / 1