Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP

With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Former Eufaula football standout to transfer from Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WDHN) — Mississippi State sophomore and former Eufaula Tiger, Rara Thomas, has announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas has 62 career catches, 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with MSU. First, I would like to thank God because without...
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
No. 3 UVA men’s basketball defeat Seminoles 62-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The UVA men’s basketball team narrowly escaped losing to the then 1-8 Florida State Seminoles. The No. 3 Wahoos won 62-57 on Saturday in Charlottesville. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds. Virginia puts their undefeated season up against James Madison on Tuesday night.
Bluefield, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Appomattox County High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00.
Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00.
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career

A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
Collegiate Hotel owners to turn Fusion into new brunch restaurant called Staks

Collegiate Hotel owner Kim Wirth said Staks is a breakfast, lunch and brunch concept that will serve specialty pancakes and classic breakfast items from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We thought that would be a great fit for what we think will be a great restaurant, and a need here in downtown Auburn around a breakfast, brunch, lunch concept,” Wirth told Opelika-Auburn News. “The full menu is available during the entire time that we’re open and so it’ll be more of a morning, afternoon concept. We won’t be opening for dinner.”
Bradley Theatre, 1940, Columbus

The Bradley opened in 1940 and showed its last first-run feature in 1977. It reopened for a time as a live entertainment venue but I ‘m not sure of its present status.
