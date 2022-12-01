Go Behind the Velvet Rope at GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year Party. Last night in Los Angeles, GQ celebrated our 27th annual Men of the Year issue. It was only fitting, then, that Tinseltown’s finest pulled up to The West Hollywood EDITION in the hugest fits we’ve seen at this bash yet. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and presented by Burberry, PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila, Belvedere Vodka, and smartwater alkaline, the night kicked off when Men of the Year cover stars Brendan Fraser (wearing an elegant navy suit) and Zoë Kravitz (wearing an über-chic black gown) hit the red carpet. They led a VVVIP guest list including Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Anderson Paak, and Pierce Brosnan inside, where DJ Acyde set an impeccable sonic vibe behind the decks. MOTY isn’t an awards ceremony, per se—it’s more like a righteous and rollicking hang. But we had to give out the GQ Fit of the Night medallion (custom made by jeweler Greg Yuna for the occasion) to Pusha T. (The competition, needless to say, was fierce.) By the time The Kid Laroi hit the stage for a surprise performance, the party was only just getting started. And thanks again to The West Hollywood EDITION for keeping it bumping well into the night. Scroll down to get a peek inside.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO