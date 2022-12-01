Read full article on original website
Related
Alessandro Michele Leaves Gucci After Seven-Plus Blockbuster Years
Alessandro Michele, who defined an era of menswear at the helm of Gucci, is out. “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” the designer said in a statement released by Gucci parent company Kering. “Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion.”
24 Eye-Popping Menswear Deals to Kick Off December in Style
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. Black Friday might be over, but there are plenty of great menswear deals to be found as we enter the holiday season…including a slick pair of zip-up boots, a teddy-soft cashmere sweater, fuzzy slip-ons, and 21 other great menswear deals you can't miss. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
Why The Armoury’s Mark Cho Is Selling His Massive Watch Collection
Mark Cho spent the last 16 years amassing a spectacular watch collection. Cho, the co-owner of Drake’s and co-founder of highbrow suiting shop The Armoury, is more invested in fashion than your average collector. And so he delights in what others may have overlooked: he loves quartz watches because they’re thin, he’s tickled by a Frankensteined Nautilus, and he conducted a whole study on the ideal watch size for the wrist. He’s the sort of nontraditional watch collector, for example, who describes a Rolex GMT “Root Beer” as “eh.” And it’s worked: over the years, Cho put together the platonic ideal of a personal collection, stuffed with watches that would be the one oddball for many others. And now, he’s selling a large majority of it.
Raf Simons Is Shuttering His Namesake Brand
In a surprise announcement, Raf Simons, the Belgian fashion superstar and co-creative director of Prada, stated that he is shuttering his namesake brand. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The Spring-Summer 2023 show held in London in October will be the brand’s last. “I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers,” said Simons.
The Glass Onion Premiere Was, Fittingly, a Menswear Menagerie
Once upon a time, way back in December 2019, a cream-colored fisherman sweater worn by Chris Evans in the Rian Johnson-directed whodunit Knives Out was enough of a menswear statement to catch headlines. (Though, of course, we’re still talking about cinematic fisherman sweaters.) Little did we know that, in the Knives Out cinematic universe, there was even more sartorial intrigue to come.
The Latest GQ Box Is Stuffed With Top-Notch Winter Essentials
Every edition of the GQ Box is a labor of love. For months, we test, debate, and then test again the raddest products on the market, before deciding which are worthy of inclusion in our quarterly greatest-hits compendium. It's never easy (what about love is?) but the juice is always worth the squeeze. Mostly, that's because each time we mail one of these suckers out, the response from you, our favorite sounding board, tends to veer on the euphoric. When you're happy, we're happy—and we've got a feeling the Winter 2022 box is about to make a whole lot of people a whole lot of happy. (And then sell out real quick, as per usual.)
The Limited-Edition GQ Fragrance Box Comes With Four of Our Favorite Scents
Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box: menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, gear we want for ourselves. Then we ship that GQ Box—which is always worth way more than it costs—to your house. (You can see more details here, though that's the gist.) But this marks a big leap forward for the premise. Why? Because today we're dropping a Box dedicated exclusively to fragrance, packed with four essential scents we can't get enough of.
Do Your Noggin a Favor and Buy a Freaky Beanie
Thanks to an upswell of pandemic knitters, surrealist designers, and the general resurgence of zany Y2K aesthetics, there’s a surfeit of cool beanies for men on the market right now—and the perennial cold weather staple has never looked freakier. From the fabrics to the colors to the silhouettes, brands are going HAM on their beanie offerings, turning the usually staid accessory into textural marvels ready to help you level up any outfit. Still others are treating beanies like graphic tees, emblazoning their knit caps with eye-grabbing patterns or wild embroideries, and releasing them in limited batches that stoke as much online frenzy as a box logo drop.
Jay-Z’s $1 Million Watch Is Inspired by Samurai
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Jay-Z hardly ever puts a wrong foot with his watch collection. Whether he’s tracking down rare one-of-one Rolex pieces, wearing an interesting and unique vintage Patek Philippe Nautilus, or picking over the new releases to find the best of the best, he knows what he’s doing. Hov’s latest watch, a Richard Mille released in April of this year, fits the latter description. We’re used to seeing Richard Mille show off technical wizardry but this watch also tacks on the type of backstory you don’t usually see in watches.
Estée Lauder Bought Tom Ford. What Does That Mean for Your Tobacco Vanille?
Back in 2005, the American designer Tom Ford set out to create the first true luxury brand of the 21st century, and he succeeded—eponymously, and in spades. He founded his namesake label on the silver-spike heels of his decade-long tenure as creative director of Gucci, eventually growing the company to include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and a blockbuster line of cosmetics and fragrance. Perhaps most importantly, he made sure everyone knew what Tom Ford stood for: a sort of powerful, sexed-up take on luxury. And now we’ve got a sense of just how valuable his work has been. In a $2.8 billion deal announced on Tuesday, the American cosmetics giant Estée Lauder—which has manufactured, marketed, and sold Tom Ford Beauty products under a licensing arrangement since 2006—is set to acquire the rest of Ford’s fashion enterprise.
Seth Rogen Would Like to Welcome You to Peak Fall
We're in peak fall, which means it's high time to lean into the earthy and deeper tones of the season. When it comes to dressing with an artful grasp on color, look no further than Seth Rogen. Time and time again, the beloved Canadian whips up outfits that are as delightfully shaded as his ceramics. Rogen tends to gravitate towards earthy tones regardless of the time of year: he's got cozy green cardigans and tonal terra cotta suits in the rotation, perhaps nodding to his beloved pastimes of cannabis and clay. But this month, he's leaned especially heavily into an autumn palette while giving his spin on the season's most wearable colors.
Jordan Peele's Very Big, Very Stylish Year
Over the last half-decade, we've seen Jordan Peele go from knee-slapping sketch comedy to genre-bending filmmaking. Along the way, especially over the last six months, another transformation happened: Peele has quietly morphed into one of the sharpest-dressed guys in Hollywood—and he's done it all while still looking like himself.
Behind the Scenes of Brendan Fraser's MOTY Cover Shoot
Since 1957, GQ has inspired men to look sharper and live smarter with its unparalleled coverage of style, culture, and beyond. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-ready videos to electric live events, GQ meets millions of modern men where they live, creating the moments that create conversations. © 2022...
Dame Emma Thompson, Menswear Guru, Advises to You to Find Your Bliss
There are many attributes that can qualify a woman as a men’s fashion icon, and the simple act of embracing tailored suiting or streetwear is just one of them. Consider Princess Diana, who wore gym clothes and boxy blazers with the same careful precision as she did an evening gown, or Rihanna, who makes anything look about twenty times more swaggy than when anyone else wears it, or Bella Hadid, whose kooky, downtown style has galvanized many a homeboy to wonder where they could, in fact, get it. There is something else—something a little mystifying, a little frizzante—about the way that these women wear clothes, that makes their personal style seem relevant or appealing for men.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
Will Ferrell Wears a Game-Changing Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Will Ferrell’s Zenith El Primero is like the descendent of a great and history-changing individual. In 1969, Zenith was part of a historic watchmaker chase to invent the world’s first automatic chronograph—a timepiece with a stopwatch function that didn’t need to be manually wound every day. This development would be a huge advancement for Swiss watchmakers who needed to make their pieces more functional and easy to use on a daily basis.
Actually Me
Zoë Kravitz Replies to Fans on the Internet | Actually Me. On this episode of Actually Me, Zoë Kravitz goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube and more. Will there be another season of Big Little Lies? As Catwoman, how does she feel about Robert Pattinson's version of Batman? What is family dinner like with Lenny Kravitz? Director - Lizzy Halberstadt Director of Photography - Brad Wickham Editor - Paul Isakson Talent - Zoë Kravitz Producer - Arielle Neblett Associate Producer - Camille Ramos Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Talent Booking- Meredith Judkins, Luke Leifeste Camera Operator(s) - Chris Alfonso Audio Engineer - Sean Paulsen Production Assistant - Lyla Neely Covid Officer - Jason Chester Associate Director of Post - Jarrod Bruner Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Post Production Coordinator - Ian Bryant Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Assistant Editor - Ben Harowitz.
Go Behind the Velvet Rope at GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year Party
Go Behind the Velvet Rope at GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year Party. Last night in Los Angeles, GQ celebrated our 27th annual Men of the Year issue. It was only fitting, then, that Tinseltown’s finest pulled up to The West Hollywood EDITION in the hugest fits we’ve seen at this bash yet. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and presented by Burberry, PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila, Belvedere Vodka, and smartwater alkaline, the night kicked off when Men of the Year cover stars Brendan Fraser (wearing an elegant navy suit) and Zoë Kravitz (wearing an über-chic black gown) hit the red carpet. They led a VVVIP guest list including Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Anderson Paak, and Pierce Brosnan inside, where DJ Acyde set an impeccable sonic vibe behind the decks. MOTY isn’t an awards ceremony, per se—it’s more like a righteous and rollicking hang. But we had to give out the GQ Fit of the Night medallion (custom made by jeweler Greg Yuna for the occasion) to Pusha T. (The competition, needless to say, was fierce.) By the time The Kid Laroi hit the stage for a surprise performance, the party was only just getting started. And thanks again to The West Hollywood EDITION for keeping it bumping well into the night. Scroll down to get a peek inside.
For His Latest Trick, Luca Guadagnino Turns Cannibalism into Art with Bones and All
Luca Guadagnino likes to keep the same company. When 2017’s Call Me by Your Name christened him the contemporary master of sensual cinema, an honorific he'd been building since the lush flora of I Am Love and A Bigger Splash, Guadagnino walked away determined to work with Timothée Chalamet again. And indeed, he recruited the young actor for another love story, Bones and All (out this weekend), though with a wildly divergent setting and storyline. In Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet ambled around the Italian countryside, finding love with an older man. Bones and All takes the actor far from the gauzy glow of Europe: In the downcast love story about two cannibals, Chalamet is shadowed by dreary skies and surrounded by the threat of decay permeating small-town America.
How Bones and All Convincingly Transformed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Into Cannibals
When you hear the words “Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance,” perhaps you have a vision in mind: Timmy poised at the head of an elegant table, whipping a napkin around his neck, then delicately slicing into his dinner (people) with a nice Chianti. Bones and All is not that movie.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0