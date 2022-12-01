ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

New city leadership takes charge

Mayor Jon Cawley leads the proceedings after being sworn in along with Commissioner Deborah Cochran, also pictured. Unlike the situation in some Third World countries, the city of Mount Airy has experienced a peaceful, orderly transfer of power with the installation of a new mayor and three council members. This...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Huff honored as 2022 Dogwood Award recipient

Michella Huff was recognized by Attorney General Josh Stein for her commitment to election integrity in the execution of the 2020 election. Michella Huff, front row, second from right, is seen with other recipients of the Dogwood Award are seen at the awards ceremony. Attorney General Josh Stein last week...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Crowd celebrates new clinic location

Surry Medical Ministries move ‘long time coming’. State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance. A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background. The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Blood sought during ‘difficult holiday period’

The American Red Cross has scheduled a series of open-to-the-public blood drives during December to help meet needs at a challenging time of year. And in the true Christmas spirit, the giving aspect is not a one-sided proposition, with persons who donate blood this month also in store for goodies.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
nsjonline.com

North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

These congregations in the Triad are leaving United Methodist Church for more than LBGTQ issues – and some are suing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The separation of dozens of congregations from the United Methodist Church, couched publicly in matters of religious doctrine, theology and political ideology, also is a conflict of dollars, deeds and deity – whether the Bible or state courts is the ultimate authority.  Perhaps you saw reports earlier this week that North […]
Mount Airy News

A look at local book store history

This postcard features the Blue Ridge Inn on Main Street and was sold at Moore’s Book Store. This particular postcard was post marked Sept. 29 of 1908 and was mailed to Lynchburg, Virginia. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. This time of year, Main Street here in Mount Airy...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• A Pilot Mountain woman is facing charges stemming from her alleged theft this week of merchandise valued at nearly $750 from Walmart in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. Store loss-prevention personnel observed Marlana Evonne Wood, 37, of 575 Towe Road, for an hour Wednesday, during which she...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting The Town of Mayberry in Mount Airy NC

The town of Mount Airy is a fun place to visit if you're a fan of the TV show. Many of the places mentioned on the show are located here. The town is known for its "Mayberry" attractions. Mount Airy's economy depends on tourism. The town produces $100 million per...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

United Fund holding first Bourbon Bonanza

The United Fund of Surry is hosting its first Bourbon Bonanza on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Old North State Winery in downtown Mount Airy. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a bourbon tasting from local and national distilleries. That will be followed by a three-course dinner, live music, a live auction, and a bourbon raffle.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

EIA in North Carolina Horse

A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

The Redeem Team

Mount Airy players hoist the 1A West Regional Championship Trophy over their heads in celebration. Mount Airy junior Walker Stroup, right, embraces Danny Gallimore following the final whistle in Friday’s game. Zach Colburn | Special to the News. Tyler Mason (5) picks off Draughn’s quarterback one play after Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 death shows virus is still a threat to Floyd

Floyd County had a new death from the COVID-19 virus in Wednesday’s report, bringing the county’s current death total to 53. Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health shows six new infections for the county for a current total of 3,459. In Virginia, the death toll...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy