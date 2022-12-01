RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”

