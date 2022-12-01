Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
New city leadership takes charge
Mayor Jon Cawley leads the proceedings after being sworn in along with Commissioner Deborah Cochran, also pictured. Unlike the situation in some Third World countries, the city of Mount Airy has experienced a peaceful, orderly transfer of power with the installation of a new mayor and three council members. This...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
Mount Airy News
Huff honored as 2022 Dogwood Award recipient
Michella Huff was recognized by Attorney General Josh Stein for her commitment to election integrity in the execution of the 2020 election. Michella Huff, front row, second from right, is seen with other recipients of the Dogwood Award are seen at the awards ceremony. Attorney General Josh Stein last week...
Mount Airy News
Crowd celebrates new clinic location
Surry Medical Ministries move ‘long time coming’. State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance. A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background. The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees...
Mount Airy News
Blood sought during ‘difficult holiday period’
The American Red Cross has scheduled a series of open-to-the-public blood drives during December to help meet needs at a challenging time of year. And in the true Christmas spirit, the giving aspect is not a one-sided proposition, with persons who donate blood this month also in store for goodies.
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
These congregations in the Triad are leaving United Methodist Church for more than LBGTQ issues – and some are suing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The separation of dozens of congregations from the United Methodist Church, couched publicly in matters of religious doctrine, theology and political ideology, also is a conflict of dollars, deeds and deity – whether the Bible or state courts is the ultimate authority. Perhaps you saw reports earlier this week that North […]
Mount Airy News
A look at local book store history
This postcard features the Blue Ridge Inn on Main Street and was sold at Moore’s Book Store. This particular postcard was post marked Sept. 29 of 1908 and was mailed to Lynchburg, Virginia. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. This time of year, Main Street here in Mount Airy...
wfmynews2.com
Swatting explained: The growing trend behind fake threats at NC schools
Several schools across North Carolina went on lockdown after fake threats on Thursday. A school in Guilford County said it was the subject of a swatting call.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Pilot Mountain woman is facing charges stemming from her alleged theft this week of merchandise valued at nearly $750 from Walmart in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. Store loss-prevention personnel observed Marlana Evonne Wood, 37, of 575 Towe Road, for an hour Wednesday, during which she...
Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Town of Mayberry in Mount Airy NC
The town of Mount Airy is a fun place to visit if you're a fan of the TV show. Many of the places mentioned on the show are located here. The town is known for its "Mayberry" attractions. Mount Airy's economy depends on tourism. The town produces $100 million per...
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
Mount Airy News
United Fund holding first Bourbon Bonanza
The United Fund of Surry is hosting its first Bourbon Bonanza on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Old North State Winery in downtown Mount Airy. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a bourbon tasting from local and national distilleries. That will be followed by a three-course dinner, live music, a live auction, and a bourbon raffle.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
WRAL
Tyler Mason had all 5 touchdowns for Mount Airy against Draughn: HSOT Postgame
Scoreboard Radio's David Jones and Jeff Link join the HighSchoolOT Postgame Show to discuss the big performance by Mount Airy's Tyler Mason. He scored five touchdowns as the Granite Bears beat Draughn.
Mount Airy News
The Redeem Team
Mount Airy players hoist the 1A West Regional Championship Trophy over their heads in celebration. Mount Airy junior Walker Stroup, right, embraces Danny Gallimore following the final whistle in Friday’s game. Zach Colburn | Special to the News. Tyler Mason (5) picks off Draughn’s quarterback one play after Mount...
Blue Ridge Muse
COVID-19 death shows virus is still a threat to Floyd
Floyd County had a new death from the COVID-19 virus in Wednesday’s report, bringing the county’s current death total to 53. Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health shows six new infections for the county for a current total of 3,459. In Virginia, the death toll...
