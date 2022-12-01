ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

wymt.com

Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Indiana group plans supply delivery in Knott County

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Tippecanoe, Indiana plan to head to Knott County on Thursday. People from the community put up flyers, and they started collecting donations for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. The donations ranged from furniture to food. Regina Bentley lives in Knott County,...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg hosts ‘Sensory Christmas in the Park’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg’s Christmas lights display is often very bright and very loud, but on Thursday, the lights and sounds were toned down to allow folks who may experience sensory overload a night of fun at the park. “Some of our lights are very...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
adairvoice.com

Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County

Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon. Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt. Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
CORBIN, KY
The Hazard Herald

HPD: Perry man fled from, assaulted officers

A Perry County man was arrested on several charges recently in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fled from and assaulted police. According to the arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Michael Ritchie, on Nov. 26, he and Sgt. Randy Gwin attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronnie Lee Sebastian, 29, of Bourbon Ridge Lane, Bonnyman, on East Main Street.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

