Great news for the Magnolia School District with its receipt of $72,000 from the Albemarle Foundation for programming at the new Magnolia Performing Arts Center. One of the selling points for MPAC was that it would be a great venue for traveling performers and shows, in a first-class environment. Now that the district has some experience with the facility, this is a good time to branch out and draw in traveling shows. These might include bands, plays, popular speakers and singers, and any number of variety acts. It’s also time to give some thought toward a financial support group for MPAC, such as a patron plan through which a paid membership gives members the first right to buy tickets for special MPAC events. In any case, we salute the Albemarle Foundation for making the gift, and trust MPAC to do something great with the money.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO