ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases remain at 20 in Columbia County

Columbia County COVID-19 active cases are unchanged since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,324.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to El Dorado, Ar

EL DORADO, Ark. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed to the Natural State and El Dorado, Arkansas for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of Dec. 5 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will...
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday

ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
ARKANSAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
ARKANSAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

AR Natural Resources Commission approves American Rescue Plan Act funding distribution

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday, December 2, 2022. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. A full list of the awarded projects can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/american-rescue-plan-funding-water-and-wastewater-grant-program/. Governor Asa...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Galvanic Energy head says area has one of continent's most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs

Galvanic Energy is looking for a partner to help it extract lithium from the 120,000 acres it has leased in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Brent Wilson, president and CEO of the Moore, OK, company, said in a post on the company’s website that its Southwest Arkansas mineral leases contain an estimate 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent within a “hot spot” in the Smackover Formation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas extends SNAP benefits through December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the food benefits for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been extended through December. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than […]
TEXAS STATE
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 2, 2022: Magnolia Performing Arts Center grant

Great news for the Magnolia School District with its receipt of $72,000 from the Albemarle Foundation for programming at the new Magnolia Performing Arts Center. One of the selling points for MPAC was that it would be a great venue for traveling performers and shows, in a first-class environment. Now that the district has some experience with the facility, this is a good time to branch out and draw in traveling shows. These might include bands, plays, popular speakers and singers, and any number of variety acts. It’s also time to give some thought toward a financial support group for MPAC, such as a patron plan through which a paid membership gives members the first right to buy tickets for special MPAC events. In any case, we salute the Albemarle Foundation for making the gift, and trust MPAC to do something great with the money.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy