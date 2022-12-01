Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police.

Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with the help of Puerto Rican authorities, Cruz was extradited from the islands.

Cruz was served with an active arrest warrant, charging him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfers of a pistol or revolver and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He’s now being held by Waterbury police on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

