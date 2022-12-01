Read full article on original website
Ebony Humphries
3d ago
why he even get detained in first olace he at home drunk high whatever he at home shouldn't have took him nowhere
wkdzradio.com
Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at Jersey Mike’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Anthony McCoggle entered the restaurant wearing a blue hoodie and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. He then fled...
wkdzradio.com
Man Wanted For Robbery In Custody
A man wanted in connection to a robbery at Jersey Mike’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville has been located Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say Saturday afternoon 53-year-old Anthony McCoggle entered the restaurant and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. He then fled the area on...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
wkdzradio.com
Man Stopped For Careless Driving Found To Have Several Active Warrants
A man stopped for careless driving Saturday night was found to have several active warrants including one involving a stolen vehicle that was found on fire. Hopkinsville Police say 34-year-old Andraous Moore was stopped after he was seen speeding and cutting off vehicles on Fort Campbell Boulevard. During the stop,...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man wearing a blue hoodie entered the business and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect fled the area on foot before law...
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Ask For Help Locating Man Accused Of Attempted Rape
A Hopkinsville man is wanted by law enforcement after cutting off his ankle monitor Friday. Hopkinsville Police say Anthony McCoggle cut off his ankle monitor after being released from the jail. He was indicted on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree attempted rape, and first-degree strangulation. Police ask if you...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County
A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear assault charge in stabbing incident
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault charge against the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle last month at a home on Peppermint Drive. During a preliminary hearing for 46-year old Chad Love Friday morning, Hopkinsville Police Officer Zach...
whopam.com
Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft
An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Assault And Kidnapping
An Oak Grove man was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman on Grant Avenue in Oak Grove Thursday morning. Oak Grove Police say 38-year-old Rl Tate held a woman against her will and took her phone while striking her multiple times with his hands. Tate was arrested and charged...
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges
CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Game Store Burlgary
A Hopkinsville man has been charged Tuesday in connection to a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 26th 49-year-old George Ford used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change then took a watch and a cell phone. He was a...
whopam.com
Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building
Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
whopam.com
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Broom
A Hopkinsville man was charged Monday with severely assaulting a woman with a broomstick on November 23rd in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Chad Love assaulted a 38-year-old woman with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. Love also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area.
whvoradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
