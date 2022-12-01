Week 13 was a crazy week to say the least. Deshaun Watson looked really bad in his Browns debut following his 11-game suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the season, pretty much ending the Niners' Super Bowl aspirations, and the Chiefs' November/December winning streak is officially over. Meanwhile on the betting front, there's a new favorite to win the Super Bowl and AFC, there's no longer a three-way tie for the best against the spread record, and maybe most surprisingly, the under finished way below .500. Read all about it this week's NFL Week 13 Recap.

