Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
Parking restrictions to be put in place in preparation for Saturday holiday parade
(Fargo, ND) -- City authorities are issuing a public statement in preparation for Saturday's Xcel Energy Holiday Parade. Parking will be prohibited along three different streets in preparation for the parade between the hours of 3 and 9 p.m... Northern Pacific Avenue from the Red River to Broadway North. Broadway...
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months. The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26. According to...
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
Joint Fire Academy graduates 6 new recruits to serve in Fargo and West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Joint Fire Academy graduated 6 new recruits Friday to serve in fire departments in the cities of Fargo and West Fargo. The ceremony in the commission chambers at Fargo City Hall included comments from fire chiefs from both departments and comments from the mayors for both cities. Spouses and other family members new pinned badges on the recruits who completed a 15 week training program.
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
