CBS Sports
How to watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Marquette Golden Eagles will square off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Golden Eagles made easy work of the Baylor Bears on Tuesday and carried off a 96-70 win. Marquette...
Preview Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. Marquette
All of the news updates and preview information surrounding the Wisconsin Badgers versus Marquette, including how to watch the rivalry game on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Channel 3000
Badgers let lead slip but hold on to beat Marquette in overtime
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin led by 16 points in the second half, but let the game slip away. However, they did just enough to beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime in the I-94 Rivalry. Chucky Hepburn posted 19 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl added 15 as the Badgers...
onfocus.news
Neenah Girls Blow Past Stevens Point
Neenah blew past SPASH in nonconference girls basketball by a score of 87 to 54. Emma Jossie had 17 points to lead the Panthers. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer
Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
wapl.com
Neenah native named Chief Operating Officer for the Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Neenah native is named the new Chief Operating Officer of the Milwaukee Brewers. Marti Wronski will oversee the financial operations of the Major League Baseball team. She is the first female C-O-O in M-L-B history. Wronski is a Neenah High School Graduate, has degrees from Saint Norbert...
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery
Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
homesteadhighlanderonline.com
Freshman Friday: Heidi Mansfield
Every Friday, Highlander Publications chooses a freshman to be featured in “Freshman Friday,” giving the student population the opportunity to get to know its freshman class. Meet this week’s featured freshman, Heidi Mansfield!. What is your favorite book?. Anne of Green Gables. What are you looking forward...
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
WBAY Green Bay
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
