NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
NBC New York
European Markets Set to Open Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were poised to open lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Britain's FTSE 100 index, France's CAC and Germany's DAX were all forecast to open...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Let Extreme Networks Cool Off a Little Before Buying
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."
NBC New York
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
NBC New York
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
NBC New York
Amazon Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Retires From the Company for the Second Time
Blackburn will remain at the company through early 2023 to "ensure a smooth transition." Blackburn joined Amazon in 1998 and has worked on a number initiatives at the company and was once considered a successor to former Amazon president and CEO Jeff Bezos. In Feb. 2021, Blackburn announced the first...
