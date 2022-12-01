ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert

USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
foxla.com

18 arrested for organized retail thefts across LA County

LOS ANGELES - Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday. The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
COMPTON, CA

