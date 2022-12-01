ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

247Sports

Braylon Burnside names top eight on eve of state title game

One of the state of Mississippi's top 2024 prospects released a top eight on Friday. Starkville High School wide receiver/athlete Braylon Burnside released a top eight consisting of Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Florida State, Oregon, South Carolina, Jackson State and Alcorn State. The 6-0.5, 185-pound Burnside is a four-star...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

17 players win more than $540,000 in 2nd Chance drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from Friday’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery. The December 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter: $100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
COLUMBIA, MS
WLBT

New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas

This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation

The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
WEST POINT, MS
Madison County Journal

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

One killed, one injured in Tchula after shots fired into vehicle

TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County authorities are investigating after one man was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Tchula. The shooting happened early Friday morning in the Gwen community. According to Sheriff Willie March, two men were sitting inside a vehicle when someone fired shots. One of the victims died at the scene, […]
TCHULA, MS
WJTV 12

Two former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

