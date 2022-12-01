Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
It was in 2018 that Canada's adult-use pot market opened for business. Aurora Cannabis and other marijuana stocks have taken a beating in recent years. Slowing growth rates and massive net losses have made many investors bearish on Aurora. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
Wayfair's sales have been on the decline, but with better prior-year comparisons and a cost-cutting program, this stock could explode in 2023. Smith & Wesson Brands trades at a single-digit price-to-earnings ratio and pays a dividend yield over 3%. Short-term headwinds from 2022 should fade next year, setting Nike up...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond
Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Trade Desk is a long-term play on the growth of ad-supported streaming media platforms. Palo Alto Networks provides a better balance of growth and value than many of its cybersecurity peers. Cisco's stable growth rates, low valuation, and high yield make it a safe haven play in this unpredictable...
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
After amassing a huge cash reserve over the past few years, Warren Buffett went on a shopping spree in 2022. PC maker HP is a classic Buffett stock because it generates steady profits and throws off lots of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks I'm Never Selling
Selling a stock doesn't make much sense if you think it will keep rising for years to come. Innovative Industrial Properties will likely pay out a larger and larger dividend over time. Costco should continue attracting loyal customers by providing cheap and effective products. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Is Snowflake Stock a Buy Now?
Snowflake’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. But investors are still worried about its slowing sales growth and widening GAAP losses. Snowflake’s high valuation could also limit its near-term gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2023?
SHIB tokens delivered historic gains to crypto investors one year ago. Five catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly for Shiba Inu to have any chance of a moonshot to $1. A multitude of headwinds suggest this meme token is more bark than bite. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Mgm Resorts International, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Taboola Stock Skyrocketed This Week
A major online publisher chose Taboola to power its digital ad platform. The deal comes at a time when marketers are desperately searching for new ad formats. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
How Bitcoin Could Reach a New All-Time High
Bitcoin was designed to evade central bank monetary manipulation. Countries facing economic sanctions could begin to buy the asset as a hedge. As more countries embrace Bitcoin, the asset will become further legitimatized. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December
Buffett would probably recommend putting money into the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund ETF right now. The legendary investor has been aggressively scooping up shares of Occidental Petroleum and is likely to continue doing so. Buying Amazon when it's down has always been a smart move. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is Enterprise Products Partners 7.7% Yield Too Good to Be True?
Enterprise's financials look more than capable of maintaining its payout for many years. Tepid capital spending plans will likely lead to sclerotic payout growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Solid Power Are Plunging This Week
The company announced the CEO's retirement on Tuesday, effective immediately. Wall Street is skeptical of the stock's upside after the sudden announcement of the CEO's exit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Popped Friday
Despite challenges from COVID-19 lockdowns, Nio reported a surge in deliveries last month. The company's guidance implies another record month is coming in December. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Plunged 43% in November
Carvana is buckling under higher interest rates and falling used car prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0