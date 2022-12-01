Croatia vs Belgium live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR today, team news

An all-European clash pits the runners-up from four years ago, with the bronze medallists from Russia 2018 as Croatia meet Belgium in a pivotal Group F encounter at World Cup 2022. Croatia know a draw is good enough. Belgium need to win, or to get very lucky with a series of unlikely permutations. It'll be another warm and sunny day in Qatar, with temperatures reaching 29 degrees. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream from anywhere today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

The teams are in and Croatia are unchanged from the XI that beat Canada 4-1. That means Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic continue in midfield, with Marko Livaja at centre-forward either side of Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic. Belgium ring the changes as Leander Dendoncker, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard and Yannick Carrasco come in for their must-win fixture. That means captain Eden Hazard is among the names to drop out, along with Michy Batshuayi, as Roberto Martinez looks to go for a strikerless system full of fluid movement hitherto absent from their play. Kevin De Bruyne starts as Hazard, Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku are all named on the bench.

Dates: Thursday 1st December, 2022

Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 10am (EST)

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

At some point, opposition players and coaches will learn that you never, ever provoke Croatia. When Canada coach John Hardman said, in the heat of the moment, that he tried to motivate his charges by saying "we're going to eff Croatia", the Balkans went ballistic. Hardman was depicted, naked with nothing but a maple leaf to protect his modesty, on the front page of one newspaper under the headline: "You have the mouth but do you have the balls as well?"

Though Canada took an early lead, an inspired Croatia roared back to a 4-1 victory, with two-goal Andrej Kramaric declaring post-game: "We showed who effed whom." A draw is enough for Zlatko Dalic's to make the last 16 and Belgium would do well to leave them to their pre-game thoughts.

Let's be honest here, Belgium have had a stinker. Very lucky to emerge from their opening fixture with Canada with a win, the Red Devils were listless, passive and generally dreadful in falling to a 2-0 defeat against Morocco on Sunday. A win against Croatia guarantees their passage to the knockouts – so would a draw in the extremely unlikely event Morocco lose by four or more goals to Canada – but there seem to be internal divisions within their ageing camp.

"No chance, we're too old," said Kevin De Bruyne in a newspaper interview when asked for his pre-tournament thoughts of whether his country's golden generation could win the World Cup. After that Morocco defeat, 35-year-old defender Jan Vertonghen used a post-match interview to retort: "I guess we attack badly because we are also too old up front." All is not well for the team that finished third in Russia four years ago.

If De Bruyne can return to his best, ideally with Romelu Lukaku to hit after the Inter forward has recovered from injury, then Belgium can still do it, but Croatia are an actual team and in Luka Modric have a tournament star to dictate their play. This Group F match kicks off today at 3pm GMT / 10am ET at the 45,032-seater Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

You can watch the Croatia vs Belgium live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Croatia vs Belgium live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Croatia vs Belgium live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Croatia vs Belgium live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Belgium

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Croatia vs Belgium live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Belgium

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Croatia vs Belgium in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Watch Croatia vs Belgium live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Croatia vs Belgium live stream kick-off times

Global Croatia vs Belgium kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe, including Croatia and Belgium: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Friday)

2am (Friday) New Zealand: 4am (Friday)

4am (Friday) India: 8.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia 0-0

Group F: Belgium vs Canada 1-0

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco 0-2

Group F: Croatia vs Canada 1-4

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)