Houston Dynamo appoint Ben Bartlett as first-ever director of methodology

The Houston Dynamo have expanded their technical staff with the addition of Ben Bartlett as the club's first-ever director of methodology. Bartlett will work directly with general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn to help develop and implement the Dynamo's soccer identity. “Ben brings valuable experience in developing...
HOUSTON, TX
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
NEW YORK STATE
