Read full article on original website
Related
Orlando City sign USMNT prospect Favian Loyola to homegrown contract
Orlando City SC have signed teenage midfielder Favian Loyola to a homegrown contract, the club announced Friday. Loyola becomes the 13th homegrown player in Orlando City history on a deal running through the 2025 MLS season with club options on 2026 and 2027. “Favian is an exciting young talent that...
Sporting Kansas City re-sign Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza & Andreu Fontas to new deals
Sporting Kansas City have signed veteran trio Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza, and Andreu Fontas to new contracts, the club announced Friday. The three players were due to be out of contract at the end of the year, but both Zusi and Espinoza have agreed deals through 2023 with an option on an extra year. Fontas, meanwhile, has signed a new two-year contract.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
Celtic complete transfer of Canadian defender Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal
Celtic have completed the signing of Canadian defender Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal, the club announced Saturday. Johnston arrives in Glasgow on a five-year deal and will link up with his new teammates at the end of next week. "I’m delighted. He’s someone we identified pretty early on as somebody...
Houston Dynamo appoint Ben Bartlett as first-ever director of methodology
The Houston Dynamo have expanded their technical staff with the addition of Ben Bartlett as the club's first-ever director of methodology. Bartlett will work directly with general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn to help develop and implement the Dynamo's soccer identity. “Ben brings valuable experience in developing...
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Morocco predicted lineup vs Spain - World Cup
Morocco's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Spain.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
Phil Foden confident England teammate will become best in the world
Phil Foden makes a sensational claim about one of his young England teammates.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
Juventus sporting director blasts Fabio Paratici for Federico Chiesa & Dejan Kulusevski deals
Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini criticises his former colleague Fabio Paratici for his handling of the club's finances.
Jonas Eidevall praises Arsenal response to Beth Mead injury
Jonas Eidevall has praised how his Arsenal side have dealt with losing Beth Mead for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.
Brazil team doctor offers update on Neymar ahead of World Cup knockout stages
Brazil's team doctor reveals the latest on Neymar's fitness ahead of the World Cup last 16.
Jordan Henderson explains why this is the best England side he's played in
England midfielder Jordan Henderson explains why this England squad is the best he's played in.
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
Lauren Hemp: Gareth Taylor provides injury update on Manchester City winger
Gareth Taylor described Lauren Hemp as 'close' to a return to action for Manchester City, with the winger having not featured since the first weekend of November due to a thigh injury.
Tottenham face battle in race to sign Spain international
Tottenham are continuing to plan for the January transfer window and have their eyes set on a Spain international.
USMNT team news: Berhalter gives updates on Pulisic & Sargent ahead of Netherlands clash
On the eve of the USMNT's huge World Cup round-of-16 clash against the Netherlands, head coach Gregg Berhalter has provided a promising update on the fitness of star man Christian Pulisic.
Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Player ratings as goalless draw sends Red Devils out
Player ratings from Croatia's goalless draw with Belgium at the World Cup.
South Korea predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
South Korea's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Brazil.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0