Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
Olivier Giroud becomes France all-time male top scorer
Olivier Giroud has become France's all-time male top scorer with his strike against Poland at the World Cup last 16.
Arsenal 1-0 Everton WSL: Player ratings as Vivianne Miedema magic sees Gunners past Toffees
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 1-0 Everton in the WSL.
Spain predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Morocco.
Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
Which World Cup team is the worst at penalty shootouts?
The teams with the worst records in penalty shootouts at the men's World Cup.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
Twitter reacts as Giroud breaks record in comfortable France win
How Twitter reacted as France beat Poland in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
Where will the 2022/23 Champions League final take place?
All you need to know about the venue for the 2022/23 Champions League final.
South Korea predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
South Korea's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Brazil.
How Man Utd used width of Old Trafford pitch to beat Aston Villa
Marc Skinner explains Man Utd's tactics in big WSL win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Twitter reacts as England ease into World Cup quarter-final
Twitter reacts to England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Club Pachuca's Luis Chavez
Club Pachuca’s Luis Chavez is likely to be the next Mexican figure exported to Europe.
Juventus sporting director blasts Fabio Paratici for Federico Chiesa & Dejan Kulusevski deals
Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini criticises his former colleague Fabio Paratici for his handling of the club's finances.
Phil Foden confident England teammate will become best in the world
Phil Foden makes a sensational claim about one of his young England teammates.
Luis Suarez in tears on Uruguay bench after late World Cup elimination
Luis Suarez cries on the Uruguay bench after being eliminated from the World Cup.
How to watch Morocco vs Spain on TV & live stream - World Cup round of 16
How to watch Morocco vs Spain in the World Cup last 16 on TV and live streaming platforms.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea tempt Ronaldo; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and more.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0