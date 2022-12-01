ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Broadway’s ‘KPOP’ Musical Getting Official Cast Recording Album: Exclusive

By Jeff Benjamin
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

KPOP only just held its opening night on Broadway earlier this week, but the brand-new musical is ready to unveil the exciting details of its official cast recording.

Next year, listeners worldwide will be able to bring the musical into their daily lives with the release of the KPOP – Original Broadway Cast Recording album via Sony Masterworks Broadway. After being in development since premiering Off-Broadway in 2017, KPOP finally made its Broadway debut this month at the Circle in the Square Theatre shining the spotlight on Korean culture and Korean, Korean-American, and overall AAPI representation on and off the stage.

The KPOP show also features K-pop stars including Luna (of girl group f(x) in the lead role as singer MwE), Kevin Woo (from U-KISS playing the leader of KPOP boy band F8), Min (from miss A who plays Riya in girl group RTMIS) and BoHyung (a member of SPICA and the vocal duo KEEMBO who plays Tiny D in RTMIS).

While the show features music, lyrics, production and arrangements by Helen Park, as well as music and lyrics by Max Vernon, the cast recording album will feature production by Harvey Mason jr.

On his own and as one-half of the production duo The Underdogs, Harvey Mason jr. has been close to the K- pop scene for years. The current CEO of the Recording Academy has produced hit K-pop singles like Girls’ Generation ‘s “Mr.Mr.,” EXO ‘s “Overdose,” BoA ‘s “CAMO” and NCT 127 ‘s “Limitless.”

“I am such a fan of this music and this musical,” Mason jr. says in a press release statement. “Having worked in the K-pop music space for over a decade, finally experiencing the music live on a Broadway stage has been so exciting. With the popularity and impact of this music, it’s the perfect time for the KPOP show and the cast album.”

With the mix of celebs living the real K-pop experience alongside seasoned and fresh Broadway talent, KPOP has stood out for its genuine attempt to approach the pressure, sacrifices and joy within the industry putting South Korea on the global-music map. Directed by Teddy Bergman, KPOP also features a book written by Jason Kim (who’s written on Girls ), choreographer Jennifer Weber ( The Hip Hop Nutcracker and & Juliet) and associate choreographer MJ Choi (founder and director of I Love Dance studio).

The KPOP – Original Broadway Cast Recording will drop on Feb. 24, 2023, via Sony Masterworks Broadway and is available for pre-order now .

KPOP ‘s full cast recently performed the number “This Is My Korea” live on Good Morning America and released the song digitally ahead of KPOP’s official opening:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Cameron Crowe Adores Recording ‘Almost Famous’ Cast Album

Cameron Crowe believes the spirit of a place lingers long after the moment has passed. That’s what makes recording the Broadway Almost Famous cast album at New York’s iconic Power Station studio so special for him. “It’s like going back to the roots of why I love music and what I love about records,” Crowe told The Associated Press during a break in the recording session. Working in the control room alongside fellow producers Tom Kitt and Scott M. Riesett, Crowe called the process “utterly authentic” as they directed the cast, chorus and band in different studios across multiple levels. “I have this...
Billboard

Fans Choose RM’s ‘Indigo’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

RM‘s debut solo album, Indigo, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 2) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s long-awaited full-length as their favorite new music release of the past week. Indigo beat out new music by Morgan Wallen (One Thing at a Time), Lewis Capaldi (“Pointless”), Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande (“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”), Latto featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo (“FTCU”), and others. The K-pop superstar’s new offering features guest turns from a wide array of global stars, including Erykah Badu (opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High’s Tablo (“All Day”), South Korean singer-songwriter Kim...
Billboard

SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S’ Album Release Date, Performs ‘Shirt’ and ‘Blind’ on ‘SNL: Watch

SZA brought a couple surprises to her appearance Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. In addition to revealing the release date of her sophomore album, S.O.S, the TDE singer-songwriter also debuted a new song from the upcoming set. Related SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really!) 12/04/2022 For her first song during the Keke Palmer-hosted episode, SZA performed her recent single “Shirt,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early November. Toward the end of the moody song, where she performed against a starry background while flanked by two dancers, SZA cleverly snuck in some imagery announcing the...
Billboard

Ryan Castro, MAR & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Of all the Latin music released this week, which is your favorite? Let’s take a look at the options… Before the year comes to an end, Ryan Castro is gifting fans with new music. The Colombian up-and-comer has unleashed Los Piratas, his second EP of the year (following Reggeatonea). The nine-track set sticks to Castro’s signature urbano beats with back-to-back reggaeton bops. (Tip: listen to “El Pan de Estefania,” a merenguito for a little pick-me-up.) Other releases include Pedro Capó‘s highly anticipated album La Neta. The 10-track set finds him navigating emotions of honesty and vulnerability with the magic of its lyrics...
Billboard

Drake’s Apollo Concerts Pushed Back to 2023

After previously postponing his performance at New York City’s Apollo Theatre to mourn the death of Takeoff last month, Drake’s concerts have been pushed back again to January 2023, according to SiriusXM. Originally slated for next Wednesday and Thursday night (Dec. 6-7), Drake’s forthcoming shows will now arrive Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Billboard has confirmed. Related Drake Is Top Dance/Electronic Artist for 2022: The Year in Charts 12/02/2022 According to a statement credited to Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42, production issues derailed Drake’s NYC shows. “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Fifth Week, Holiday Albums Jingle Into Top 10

Taylor Swift’s Midnights logs a fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Dec. 10), while a flurry of holiday albums jingles in the top 10. Midnights earned 151,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending Dec. 1 in the U.S. (down 15%), according to Luminate. The last Swift album with more weeks at No. 1 is Folklore, which notched eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2020. Since then, she’s claimed four more chart-topping albums: Evermore (four weeks at No. 1 in 2020-21), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two weeks, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one week in 2021) and...
Billboard

RM Releases Debut Solo Album ‘Indigo’: Stream It Now

RM finally unveiled his long-awaited debut solo album Indigo on Friday (Dec. 2) via Big Hit Music. Related RM to Perform Solo NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Here's When It Airs 12/02/2022 For his first full-length effort sans his BTS bandmates, the rapper enlisted a diverse slate of guests assists from the likes of Erykah Badu (opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High leader Tablo (“All Day”), Paul Blanco and Mahalia (the Honne-produced “Closer”) and more. “Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” a press release revealed ahead of the album, promising to “present a different charm” to the...
Billboard

Pedro Capó Breaks Down 5 Essential Tracks on New Album ‘La Neta’

For Pedro Capó, the release of an album always comes full of illusion and joy, the same way he felt when he was planning his latest set, La Neta. The 10-track collection, sonically very diverse, finds him navigating emotions of honesty and vulnerability with the magic of its lyrics loaded with the everyday emotions. He started working on it in 2019, and ultimately created a studio at home due to the global pandemic. The set includes songs about feeling thankful, including “Gracias,” which invites listeners to give a positive spin to life’s adversities. In “La Fiesta,” he embraces the celebration of...
Billboard

Powfu Talks Taylor Swift ‘Mine’ Cover, New Album & More

Powfu unveiled his nine-song debut album, Surrounded by Hounds and Serpents, on Friday (Dec. 2), and to celebrate the release, the 23-year-old star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss his musical journey. “My first memory was walking into the living room, and my parents bought me a drum set,” he shares of when he first started getting into music and how he was inspired by his father, who is also a musician. “When I was 12, that’s when I really started trying to write stuff and I was into poetry a lot. My dad built a studio beside our...
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Dec. 3)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. The year in Latin charts While Bad Bunny may have owned 2022, Colombian star Karol G is No. 1 on Billboard’s year-end Top Latin Artists – Female chart for a fourth consecutive year. The success comes after her strong showing in 2022 with her fusion of Colombian rhythmic tunes with pop and Afrobeats (“Provenza”) and her collaboration with Becky G on “MAMIII.” At No. 1 on the year-end Top Latin Artists chart is Bad...
Billboard

Nick Cannon Is Feeling the Holiday Stress as He Shops for His 11 Children in Hilarious New Video

Nick Cannon is Hollywood’s most famous baby daddy, which is all fun and games until it comes to shopping for Christmas presents. The star shared a hilarious video to his YouTube channel this week, in which he details the stress of buying gifts for his 11 children. Related 11 Kids and Counting: A Full List of Nick Cannon's Children 12/01/2022 “It’s almost the holidays and, thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people,” Cannon joked while wearing a Santa hat and Christmas pajamas, amid a cozy holiday background. “But my job’s not done. It’s time to do some online Christmas shopping and...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Works to Separate Dreams From Reality in ‘The Name Chapter’ Concept Trailer: Watch

In November, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park announced during a company briefing that TOMORROW X TOGETHER — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — would be back in January 2023 with brand new music. Now, fans are getting the first official taste. On Friday (Dec. 2), the K-pop group dropped a concept teaser for its upcoming album, The Name Chapter. The Name Chapter concept trailer sees the idols experiencing a series of dreamy events. They first start off in an open-air setting, before introducing a devil-like creature and scenes of the boys being hoisted up on marionette strings....
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From RM, Metro Boomin, Lewis Capaldi and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, RM presents a bold solo vision, Metro Boomin ends another big year with a superstar affair, and Lewis Capaldi’s latest will turn your frown upside down. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: RM, Indigo  Even with the context of every recent solo project from the members of BTS, which have presented their millions of listeners with individual aesthetics and ideas, RM’s official...
Billboard

The Weeknd Teases ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Project

The Weeknd has something in the works with Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar. “12.16.22,” The Weeknd wrote on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Twitter, along with a 12-second music clip featuring the blue Avatar logo. Dec. 16 is the day the James Cameron-directed film is set to be released by Disney. “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd,” the official Avatar account tweeted soon after. Related The Weeknd Announces 2023 Leg of After Hours Til Dawn International Stadium Tour 12/04/2022 Film producer Jon Landau also shared a snapshot with The Weeknd and wrote, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ Gets a Jazzy Christmas Cover on All-‘SNL’ Holiday Edition of ‘That’s My Jam’

It’s a Saturday Night Live reunion on the upcoming That’s My Jam holiday special, with four former castmates joining their fellow alum, host Jimmy Fallon, for a Christmas music showdown. In an exclusive clip ahead of the special’s Monday premiere on NBC, Ana Gasteyer – an SNL castmember from 1996-2002 – puts a swinging, festive twist on Taylor Swift‘s “Blank Space.” When Gasteyer pulls the golden mic, she gets the Musical Genre Challenge category, and she’s asked to transform Swift’s seven-week Billboard Hot 100-topping 2014 hit into a Holiday Jazz standard. Anyone who watched Gasteyer on SNL knows she has pipes —...
Billboard

RM Finds Peace in ‘Wild Flower’ Music Video

RM’s debut solo album, Indigo, officially arrived on Friday (Dec. 2), and the BTS rapper celebrated his next musical chapter by sharing the lead single, “Wild Flower,” and its accompanying music video. “Wild Flower” — which features South Korean rock singer youjeen — has atmospheric drum and synth beats and, as the title suggests, the music video follows a serene, natural theme. In general, RM revealed that his debut solo album was highly inspired by the world around him. “Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The...
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Tommy Torres, Junior H & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Tommy Torres, “Mi Secreto” (Rimas Entertainment) Tommy Torres is on a hot streak of experimenting with sounds. After releasing El Playlist de Anoche, his 2021 alt-rock album produced by Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter — known for his sentimental pop ballads — is now venturing into the bachata world, gifting fans “Mi Secreto.” While the sound may be different, the track is a quintessential Torres song, with mature and poetic lyrics that narrate a love story. “Love me...
Deadline

Holly Robinson Peete Pays Tribute To Late ‘Sesame Street’ Star Bob McGrath With Touching Throwback Video

Bob McGrath of Sesame Street died at the age of 90 and Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. The actor shared a video of when she was a kid on the set of the children’s show sharing the set with McGrath. “This news has me wrecked!” Peete wrote on Instagram. “I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man.” Peete continued, “The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street...
Billboard

SZA, Keke Palmer Searching for ‘Big Boys’ This Holiday Season in ‘SNL’ Musical Sketch: Watch

SZA is looking for a “big boy” this holiday season. In addition to serving as the Saturday Night Live musical guest on Dec. 3, the TDE singer-songwriter also appeared in a pre-recorded musical sketch about a group of single women looking for love during the cold winter months. Related Drake's Exes Form a Union in Hilarious PSA Sketch on 'Saturday Night Live': Watch 12/04/2022 “It’s cuffing season, now we got a reason/ To get a big boy, I need a big boy,” SZA sings amid a snowy background and a group of stout male dances sporting Santa hats and pajamas. Elsewhere in the clip, SNL host...
Billboard

Parmalee’s Matt Thomas Calls ‘Take My Name’ Capturing 2022 Country Airplay Song of the Year Honor ‘Mind-Blowing’

Parmalee’s “Take My Name” is No. 1 on Billboard‘s year-end Country Airplay Songs chart for 2022, and its success caught even the band by surprise. “It’s a big honor,” says the band’s frontman, Matt Thomas, of the song capturing the title. “Mind-blowing, to be honest with you.” Thomas wrote the song with David Fanning, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson. It was produced by Fanning (who is also the group’s manager). The love song spent two weeks atop the weekly Country Airplay list in June, while it reached No. 2 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs survey. And it’s still going as...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy