College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 20 Terps Drop Big Ten Opener, 90-67, To Nebraska

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 20 Maryland fell in its Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 90-67, after an offensive explosion in the final 14 minutes from the Cornhuskers. Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with a career-high 21 points and a team-high eight boards. For the second consecutive game, Sellers was the Terps' leading scorer in the first quarter. Brinae Alexander was big for the Terps yet again, knocking down a trio of three-pointers for 14 total points. Diamond Miller notched 13 points, all in the second half, to round out the top scorers for the Terps. Miller picked up two early fouls and, subsequently, was held to just six first half minutes.
LINCOLN, NE
umterps.com

No. 20 Terrapins Return Home to Host Huskers Sunday

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) B1G+ | Live Stats | Game Notes | Nebraska Game Notes. COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 20th-ranked University of Maryland women's basketball team (7-2) will return home to host Nebraska (5-3) in both teams' Big Ten opener Sunday at 1 p.m. at the XFINITY Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

New Faces in the Huddle

Although Eric Johnson, assistant dean and director in the Office of Letters and Sciences, calls himself a “triple Terp” after earning two degrees at the University of Maryland and now working on campus, he never imagined that adding up to football Head Coach Michael Locksley approaching him about the game plan.

