ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, TX

Remains of man last seen at gas station in 2005 are found by hunters, Texas cops say

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Skeletal remains found by hunters in 2020 have been identified as a man who went missing in 2005, Texas authorities say.

Robin Mangrum, of Liverpool, Texas, was 34 when he went missing in August 2005, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and The Charley Project . Mangrum, a father of “several” children, was last seen at a Chevron gas station in Rosharon, about 15 miles from his hometown.

“His family believes he (was) met with foul play and is now deceased,” The Charley Project said .

On Feb. 19, 2020, hunters found skeletal human remains in a wooded area in Rosharon, according to the sheriff’s office. They were sent to the University of North Texas’ Center for Human Identification and compared to DNA samples of Mangrum’s family,

The remains were identified as Mangrum in September, the sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 29 news release. It’s unclear how he died.

Anyone with information into Mangrum’s disappearance or death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 979-864-2392.

Rosharon is about 30 miles south of Houston.

Skull found by hiker in Montana belonged to man missing 46 years, sheriff says

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasbreaking.com

Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death inside home following 'gathering' in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston. It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to a home in the 7900 block of Bowen St. for reports of gunshots. Responding officers met with a neighbor who told them where they heard the gunfire and went to the nearby home and noticed the front door was open.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward

HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
17K+
Followers
516
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy