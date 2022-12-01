Remains of man last seen at gas station in 2005 are found by hunters, Texas cops say

Skeletal remains found by hunters in 2020 have been identified as a man who went missing in 2005, Texas authorities say.

Robin Mangrum, of Liverpool, Texas, was 34 when he went missing in August 2005, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and The Charley Project . Mangrum, a father of “several” children, was last seen at a Chevron gas station in Rosharon, about 15 miles from his hometown.

“His family believes he (was) met with foul play and is now deceased,” The Charley Project said .

On Feb. 19, 2020, hunters found skeletal human remains in a wooded area in Rosharon, according to the sheriff’s office. They were sent to the University of North Texas’ Center for Human Identification and compared to DNA samples of Mangrum’s family,

The remains were identified as Mangrum in September, the sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 29 news release. It’s unclear how he died.

Anyone with information into Mangrum’s disappearance or death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 979-864-2392.

Rosharon is about 30 miles south of Houston.

