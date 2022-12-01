ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long

College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expected to enter transfer portal

One day after being benched in the ACC Championship Game, a report indicates that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal. The Clemson Tigers were once again crowned ACC champions after they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 this past Saturday. In the game, head coach Dabo Swinney notably benched starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei after two series in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik. The move paid off, as the offense was immediately effective with Klubnik leading the way.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Deion Sanders took less than 24 hours to start Colorado recruiting boom

It didn’t take long for a top recruit to commit to Colorado after the university hired Deion Sanders as head coach. It felt like it was only a matter of time until head coach Deion Sanders would make the jump from Jackson State to a Power-5 school. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened this past Saturday, as he told his players after their Pac-12 title game that he’ll be accepting the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected final Top 25 after Georgia and Michigan dominate, USC and TCU give Ohio State help

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday afternoon, so what did USC and TCU losing while Michigan and Georgia dominated mean?. Conference championship week was ready to wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings like so many weeks before have. But this time it was bigger. This time, there was no time to make up for stumbling. This time, it was all leading into the final CFP rankings that are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Updated College Football Playoff rankings: Does Georgia routing LSU affect Alabama?

Georgia took LSU to the woodshed in the SEC Championship Game, but does that have any effect on Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings?. Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs came into the SEC Championship Game as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. But after some pedestrian showings, many wondered if they would be able to flip the switch and make a statement against LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Justin Fields just beat out some of the NFL’s best running backs with 56-yard touchdown sprint [Video]

The Chicago Bears have had a rough season, but Justin Fields is emerging as a talented player as he beat out some of the NFL’s best running backs. The Chicago Bears don’t appear to have much potential this season as they sit dead last in the NFC North standings with a tough 3-10 record. Justin Fields has remained their starting quarterback this year, and while he struggled early this season, he’s rapidly developed into one of the league’s most dazzling quarterbacks, particularly in Week 13.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Bowl projections and predictions 2022: What bowl game is Texas playing in?

Texas should have a pretty clear idea of what bowl game they will be playing in this year, and it’s definitely a familiar one. The Texas Longhorns are in an interesting position with the 2022 regular season complete. At 8-4, they didn’t reach the heights many hoped after a narrow loss to Alabama. At the same time, the team showed real signs of promise for the future.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Watch Patrick Mahomes slam dunk touchdown against Bengals from all angles (Video)

Patrick Mahomes turned in another highlight-reel touchdown run, posterizing a Bengals defender and conjuring up some signature magic. It seems Patrick Mahomes never runs out of ways to leave NFL audiences captivated by his greatness. Whether it was punking the Buccaneers defense on national television earlier this year or his trademark no-look passes, Mahomes makes his greatness look so effortless.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy