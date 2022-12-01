Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long
College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
Alabama fans were outraged CFP committee didn’t give Tide special treatment over Ohio State
Alabama was left out of the College Football Playoff, and Tide fans couldn’t believe the committee’s decision. For just the second time in its short history, the College Football Playoff will not feature the Alabama Crimson Tide. After losing twice this season, albeit on final plays of very...
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expected to enter transfer portal
One day after being benched in the ACC Championship Game, a report indicates that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal. The Clemson Tigers were once again crowned ACC champions after they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 this past Saturday. In the game, head coach Dabo Swinney notably benched starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei after two series in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik. The move paid off, as the offense was immediately effective with Klubnik leading the way.
Kirk Herbstreit had a truly wild take after Ohio State backs into College Football Playoff
Kirk Herbstreit had the strangest take about his alma mater Ohio State when it came to making the College Football Playoff. Had USC taken care of business vs. Utah, Ohio State would not have even made the College Football Playoff. Despite getting smoked at home to eventual Big Ten champion...
North Texas fires coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons
Seth Littrell went 44-44 at North Texas in seven seasons before his firing Sunday.
Deion Sanders took less than 24 hours to start Colorado recruiting boom
It didn’t take long for a top recruit to commit to Colorado after the university hired Deion Sanders as head coach. It felt like it was only a matter of time until head coach Deion Sanders would make the jump from Jackson State to a Power-5 school. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened this past Saturday, as he told his players after their Pac-12 title game that he’ll be accepting the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected final Top 25 after Georgia and Michigan dominate, USC and TCU give Ohio State help
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday afternoon, so what did USC and TCU losing while Michigan and Georgia dominated mean?. Conference championship week was ready to wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings like so many weeks before have. But this time it was bigger. This time, there was no time to make up for stumbling. This time, it was all leading into the final CFP rankings that are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Projected College Football Playoff ranking after USC’s Pac-12 title game loss
With the USC Trojans falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff ranking is set up for potential chaos. What is supposed to happen doesn’t usually end up happening. Coming into Championship Weekend, it looked like the College Football Playoff picture was all but set. USC,...
Updated College Football Playoff rankings: Does Georgia routing LSU affect Alabama?
Georgia took LSU to the woodshed in the SEC Championship Game, but does that have any effect on Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings?. Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs came into the SEC Championship Game as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. But after some pedestrian showings, many wondered if they would be able to flip the switch and make a statement against LSU.
Justin Fields just beat out some of the NFL’s best running backs with 56-yard touchdown sprint [Video]
The Chicago Bears have had a rough season, but Justin Fields is emerging as a talented player as he beat out some of the NFL’s best running backs. The Chicago Bears don’t appear to have much potential this season as they sit dead last in the NFC North standings with a tough 3-10 record. Justin Fields has remained their starting quarterback this year, and while he struggled early this season, he’s rapidly developed into one of the league’s most dazzling quarterbacks, particularly in Week 13.
Bowl projections and predictions 2022: What bowl game is Texas playing in?
Texas should have a pretty clear idea of what bowl game they will be playing in this year, and it’s definitely a familiar one. The Texas Longhorns are in an interesting position with the 2022 regular season complete. At 8-4, they didn’t reach the heights many hoped after a narrow loss to Alabama. At the same time, the team showed real signs of promise for the future.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
Lane Kiffin isn’t in the CFP, but neither is Alabama so it’s time to troll the Tide
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled his former team in Alabama after the Crimson Tide failed to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss, non-division champion this season. Alabama put five on it, as in the Crimson Tide’s standing in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Former...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Watch Patrick Mahomes slam dunk touchdown against Bengals from all angles (Video)
Patrick Mahomes turned in another highlight-reel touchdown run, posterizing a Bengals defender and conjuring up some signature magic. It seems Patrick Mahomes never runs out of ways to leave NFL audiences captivated by his greatness. Whether it was punking the Buccaneers defense on national television earlier this year or his trademark no-look passes, Mahomes makes his greatness look so effortless.
Bengals prove to be Chiefs kryptonite after third-straight win: Best memes, tweets
The Cincinnati Bengals proved once again to be the kryptonite of the Kansas City Chiefs after their 27-24 win in Week 13. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs met twice, both of which happening in this past January. The Bengals were victorious both times, including in the AFC Championship Game to earn a berth in Super Bowl 56.
Ja’Marr Chase has perfect taunt to reference Twitter beef with Justin Reid
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase trolled Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid in Week 13 after their Twitter beef. There was already intrigue entering the Week 13 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. It was the Bengals who got the better of the Chiefs twice last season, including a win in the AFC Championship Game.
