Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.

RICE COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO